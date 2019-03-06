‘RHOC’ Star Lynne Curtin’s Daughter Alexa Wanted On A Fugitive Warrant

Alexa Curtin failed to appear in court on drug charges.

The daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Lynne Curtin, Alexa, is once again in trouble with the law after failing to appear in court on drug charges.

The Blast says that an Orange County judge has issued a fugitive warrant for Alexa Curtin after she was a no-show for an arraignment related to her January arrest for drug possession. Curtin was taken into custody after getting caught with Xanax without a valid prescription and drug paraphernalia. She spent the night in jail, and then was charged with two misdemeanors.

It’s not known why Curtin missed her court date, but she has gotten in trouble before in Orange County for failing to appear. The last time a judge had to issue a fugitive warrant for Curtin, she ended up serving four days in jail.

The Daily Mail says that the troubled daughter of the one-time RHOC cast member has been arrested several times for drugs, but she was also arrested for vandalism after she keyed her boyfriend’s car. But in 2014, the former adult film star won a major lawsuit against the Orange County Sheriff’s Department over a claim that one of the officers sexually assaulted her.

Some #RHOC news! ‘RHOC’ Star Alexa Curtin is a Fugitive After Arrest Warrant Is Issued For Bailing on Drug Hearing https://t.co/KX9uyPHCt1 — Nerdy One (@sneakyriki) March 5, 2019

In 2017, Curtin’s grandmother, Marilou Colee, filed for an elder abuse restraining order after she reported that Alexa broke into her house in Mission Viejo and was acting out of control.

Last year, Curtin was arrested once again, according to The Inquisitr, after she was spotted sitting in a car and suspected of using drugs. When police ran Curtin’s name, they found outstanding warrants and took her into custody.

Lynne Curtin blames Alexa’s trouble with the law on her time in the adult film industry using the name Jayden Taylors. The former RHOC star said that she became ill when she found out that her daughter had been earning money by making pornographic films.

“When I found out that Alexa was involved in porn I became physically ill.”

She says she thought her daughter was earning a living by doing some legitimate modeling until Alexa told her that she was doing adult films to pay for plastic surgery. At the same time, Curtin found out that her daughter alleged she was sexually assaulted by an employee of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after being pulled over for drunken driving. Alexa Curtin’s lawyer, Jeremy Jass, says that his client didn’t report the assault at the time because she “feared retribution.”