R. Kelly Sparks Heated Debates On Social Media After Explosive Interview With Gayle King

R. Kelly’s interview with Gayle King hasn’t even aired yet and already, it’s sparked a social media firestorm. The clip alone has piqued the interest of the Grammy Award-winning singer’s fans as he faces yet another massive investigation into his allegedly inappropriate relationships with underage girls.

A couple of hours ago, CBS Morning News tweeted a preview clip of the upcoming interview and that’s all it’s taken to spark multiple debates about R. Kelly on social media. Although the latest clip is less than two minutes long, its obvious Gayle King asked the type of questions fans are asking. According to The Jasmine Brand, the clip begins with Gayle King asking about R. Kelly’s involvement with underage girls. She strategically asked whether or not R. Kelly had been sexually involved with underage girls.

“They are still talking about you with underage girls. Do you still sit here and say you have never been with underage girls. Can you really say that?”

Based on his response to Gayle King’s question, fans suggest it appears R. Kelly avoided answering the actual question which only raises more speculation about his past. R. Kelly focused solely on the fact that he was acquitted on all charges in his previous cases, failing to answer Gayle’s question directly.

“I sit here and say this: I had two cases back then that I said in the beginning of the interview that I would not talk about because of my ongoing case now. Fair enough, but I will tell you this: people are going back to my past, OK? That’s exactly what they’re doing,” R. Kelly said.

However, Gayle King wasn’t deterred by R. Kelly’s response. She forged on with a different perspective on the same topic. Although R. Kelly insists the latest allegations are linked to his past, Gayle noted that his past still seems relevant since the latest sex tape reportedly involves more underage girls.

Gayle asked, “But the past is relevant with you with underage girls?” to which R. Kelly replied, “Absolutely, no it’s not. Because for one, I beat my case. When you beat something, you beat it.”

Gayle noted R. Kelly’s acquittal and he reiterated that he beat the case arguing how prosecutors can’t “double jeopardy” him.

WATCH: R&B singer @RKelly, charged with aggravated sexual abuse, angrily denies the accusations in an explosive new interview with @GayleKing. “Whether they’re old rumors, new rumors, future rumors, not true.” Watch more only on @CBSThisMorning Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/7qvmpKw4iq — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 5, 2019

The clip ended with R. Kelly breaking down in tears saying, “I’m fighting for my f****n life.” Now, the clip has gone viral on social media in less than four hours.

As expected, just the clip of R. Kelly’s interview has sparked multiple debates online. While many of his adoring, loyal fans still believe he’s innocent, tons of others aren’t so sure. To many who have viewed the clip, R. Kelly’s behavior seems questionable but everyone will likely have to see the full interview to share their opinions. Although R. Kelly was visibly emotional during the interview clip, social media users have shown very little remorse. In fact, many are now convinced the singer is guilty.

This #RKelly interview with Gayle King gives me classic narcissistic vibes. I don't think he will ever own up to his behavior, and messing around with underage girls because narcissist truly have a way of taking their wrongdoings and twisting them around to blame everyone else. pic.twitter.com/pYcXT1Z80q — TheSafePlace (@ItsTheSafePlace) March 6, 2019

Reporters should not be allowed to interview defendants awaiting trial. Its simply a ploy by these defendants to garner sympathy and taint any jury. There is always some zealous fan who will side with the celebrity no matter how much evidence there is. — Annya Millini (@anyami61) March 6, 2019

R. Kelly’s full interview with Gayle King is scheduled to air on the morning of Wednesday, March 6 on CBS.