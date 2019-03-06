Jennifer Garner Hosts Mini ‘Alias’ Reunion Dinner For Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper has been a hot topic lately after a stellar performance in A Star Is Born opposite Lady Gaga. The pair have taken home a tidy haul of awards for the film, including Grammys, BAFTAs, Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes, and even an Oscar last week.

Those who are close to Cooper have come out in full force in support of him, with one of those people being his former Alias co-star Jennifer Garner. The actress invited Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk, over to dinner on Sunday, a week after his incredible live performance of “Shallow” with Lady Gaga at the Oscars.

According to People Magazine, the couple was accompanied to Garner’s house by their 1-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, as well as Cooper’s mother, Gloria.

In Alias, the pair were best friends, with Cooper playing the best friend (Will Tippin) to Garner’s CIA spy character Sydney Bristow. And although it’s been years since Cooper and Garner worked together on the spy series, they have maintained a strong friendship off camera in the 13 years since the series ended.

Despite playing an important role in Sydney’s life, Cooper quickly tired of the series as his character was given less and less airtime, and he eventually asked director J.J. Abrams to write him out of the series. Fortunately for Alias fans, he did make returns as a guest later on throughout the series.

Despite a rocky ending to his full-time gig on Alias, it was Cooper’s breakout role. Following his exit from the show, he went on to appear in two other series, Touching Evil and Jack & Bobby while he continued to make guest appearances on Alias until it was canceled in 2006.

Garner and Cooper’s sweet friendship even resulted in a sweet message for Cooper on his birthday in January, the day before he was set to appear at the Golden Globes with numerous nominations for A Star Is Born. The message was shared by the actress to her Instagram account and had her joking that she should be credited for the enormous success he has become since she met him.

The actress also spoke fondly of Cooper at the American Cinematheque Awards in November, saying that she “took him home and made him dinner” when they first met, adding “I’m still making him dinner.” She continued, heaping praise on Cooper and all his accomplishments.

“Bradley, what’s happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who’ve known you from the start. It turns out you weren’t just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime.”

Clearly, she has kept true to that promise!