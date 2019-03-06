‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals She And Husband Are Collaborating With Itzy Ritzy

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is a stylish mom of three who just announced that she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are embarking on a new journey in their loves. On Tuesday night, Chelsea took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband will be collaborating with Itzy Ritzy for a new line which is called the “Chelsea + Cole Collection.”

Itzy Ritzy is a website which sells stylish parenting products including diaper bags, nursing covers, and car seat covers. All the items are both useful and stylish. Although none of the items from Chelsea and Cole’s collection have been revealed just yet, the reality show star is excited to start this new journey with her husband.

She took to Instagram to share the news. Included with a picture of her and Cole was a caption that talked about the collaboration.

“We’re beyond excited to announce that we’re collaborating with @itzyritzy on a collection of cool products for everyone and parents just like us!!! We can’t wait to go on this journey and have you along for the ride.”

Cole teased the collaboration on his Instagram on Monday night, sharing a photo of him and Chelsea sitting in front of a banner that read, “Welcome Chelsea and Cole,” along with “Itzy Ritzy” written on it. He included a caption and teased that “big things are happening.”

The couple married in October 2016. At the time, Chelsea was pregnant with the couples first child together. She gave birth to their son, Watson in January 2017. In early 2018, she and Cole announced they were expecting another baby. Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s daughter Layne on August 29, 2018. That day also happens to be Chelsea’s birthday. Chelsea is also the mother to 9-year-old Aubree.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is in full-swing on MTV. So far this season, fans have watched as Chelsea moved into a beautiful new home with her family. She showed off the large home with a sprawling back yard on one of the first episodes of the season. Fans also watched as Chelsea gave birth to Layne on the show. Chelsea and Cole have been juggling parenting Aubree, Watson, and Layne along with life. Now, they are adding a new collaboration into the mix. Although it is unclear exactly when the new collection will be unveiled, fans are excited to see what the collection will look like.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.