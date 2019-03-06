Dog Whisperer Cesar Milan Sues Show’s Producers For $1,000,000

Cesar Milan is suing the producers of the Dog Whisperer claiming he hasn’t been able to audit the books from the show despite having the legal rights to do so. As a result, he wants $1,000,000 for legal fees, access to the show’s accounting, and damages, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

According to the court documents, as part of a restructuring agreement, Milan says that he is a 50 percent profit participant in The Dog Whisperer With Cesar Milan, which entitles him to audit the show’s financial accounting once a year. But when he requested the ability to perform the audit in August 2018, the producers denied him permission, so he filed a lawsuit against the show’s producers.

In addition to the ability to review the show’s books, Milan also wants $1,000,000 in legal fees, plus damages.

It’s not the first time that Milan has tangled with the courts. In 2006, he was sued by 8 Simple Rules producer Flody Suarez, who claimed that her dog was injured while working at Milan’s rehabilitation center.

In 2015, he was sued by a woman who said that she was attacked by a pit bull that that was released from Milan’s dog training center. Alison Bitney, a critical care nurse in Florida, said that she was attacked by a dog that was under Milan’s care but was released before it was fully rehabilitated. She received “disfiguring open wounds, deep muscle and tendon lacerations.” The wounds caused her to lose feeling in her left hand.

EXCLUSIVE: Cesar Milan is suing over "Dog Whisperer" show profits. https://t.co/nxToo4KmG5 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) March 5, 2019

“Thereafter, Cesar Millan and his Dog Psychology Center, agreed to take over custody and control of the pit bull and not to release it until it was ‘fully deemed a safe member of society,'” the complaint read.

“When the dog’s owner fell behind on monthly payments to keep it housed at the Dog Psychology Center, the center prematurely released the known vicious and dangerous pit bull back into the public domain and entrusted it to someone with no training or experience in the handling of vicious and dangerous dogs.”

Milan says that he never worked with the dog and that it was removed from the Dog Psychology Center at the owner’s request, according to The L.A. Times.

A year later, Milan was under investigation for animal cruelty after a dog that he was working with attacked a pot-bellied pig on his show Cesar 911. A month after the investigation was opened, Milan was cleared of charges and investigators said that Milan acted appropriately given the situation.