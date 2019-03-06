Watch Boston Celtics Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch NBA Clash Online

The Boston Celtics look to break out of a slump that saw them lose five of their last six, but they must do it against the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics, who before the season began were considered by such respected outlets as Sports Illustrated to be favorites to win the Eastern Conference and face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, will indeed be facing the Warriors, but under circumstances very different from the way preseason hoop prognosticators saw things unfolding for the team that came within one game of a trip to the Finals last season. The limping and emotionally drained Celtics open a four-game, six-day West Coast swing with a game that will live stream from the Warriors’ home building.

The matchup gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time at the 19,500-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, March 5.

That start time is 10:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 9:30 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time will be 3:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Wednesday morning, March 6.

While the defending NBA champs, at 44-19, are actually five games off of their pace after 63 games last season, per Basketball Reference, they cling to a two-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference. But the season has unfolded in far more dismal fashion for the Celtics, who sit in fifth-place in the East at 38-26.

Even worse, the Celtics come into the Golden State matchup with five losses in their last six games, and the mood on the team growing bleaker by the day, according to a CBS Sports report.

“To be honest, I’m not feeling good at all,” said third-year Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. “The losing, it’s not a good feeling. I’m not too good about that. Because right now it’s not good. It’s toxic.”

But one of their opponents on Tuesday, Warriors’ superstar Kevin Durant, says that he is not ready to write off the Celtics just yet, according to ESPN.

“They’re right up there at the top. They’ve been losing a couple games, but they’ve got some of the top talent on that team,” Durant said. “They’ll be fine once the playoffs start.”

Jaylen Brown describes the mood of the Celtics team as ‘toxic.’ Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

