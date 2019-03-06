Efron and the Danish athlete were seen together at the UFC 235 fight in Las Vegas.

Some intriguing Instagram posts and a friendly public outing together have led some fans to speculate Zac Efron may be dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro, according to E News. The pair’s recent interactions have led to gossip that their connections may not be coincidental.

On March 1, Efron and Bro posted photos on Instagram that were taken at a Los Angeles Kings hockey game.

Bro’s photo featured the athlete wearing a custom jersey in a locker. She thanked the team for”making my first hockey game something very special.”

The same day, Efron displayed a selfie where he’s wearing his team hat at the game.

The two were spotted together later that same weekend. Efron was photographed sitting next to the Olympian and enjoying the UFC 235 fight in Las Vegas on March 2. The actor was captured saluting to TV cameras with Bro beside him.

According to an eyewitness at the fight, they arrived at the event together and “looked like they were having a great time.” The pair were reportedly “smiling and laughing in their seats” before the fight began. They were apparently “not overly publicly affectionate” or doing anything to attract attention to themselves.

The source also told E News that Bro stood by patiently as Efron stopped to speak to fans that approached him. They both left the arena together after the fight.

On Tuesday, Bro posted a photo of a bouquet of flowers on her Instagram Story without mentioning who gave her the blossoms. She accented the photo with a pink hearts emoji.

Los Angeles is a long way from Copenhagen, but it is Bro’s current residence. A competitor for Denmark in the 4×100 meter relay during the 2016 Olympics, the swimmer frequently posts pictures from her west coast life on social media. Efron is also a fan of the ocean water and a keen surfing enthusiast. He may be a little too enthusiastic, however, with an ACL injury to show for it.

He showed off his huge knee brace in an Instagram photo of him in a hospital bed.

“I tore my ACL shredding the gnar. But all is good,” he wrote. Efron said he decided to get surgery “so I can come back stronger than ever.”

Efron previously dated Vanessa Hudgens and has been connected romantically to Baywatch actress Alexandra Daddario. Relationship rumors again followed the actor after he started following fellow Selena Gomez on Instagram last month.