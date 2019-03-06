Selena Gomez In A ‘Really Good Place’ As She Works On New Music, Source Says

Selena Gomez is ready to make her comeback. A source close to the singer told Entertainment Tonight that she has big plans in the works for 2019 and she has some musical surprises in store. More importantly, the source also assured that Gomez is in good mental and physical health following her hospitalization in October.

The source revealed that the 26-year-old “Taki Taki” singer has been working diligently in the recording studio in recent weeks.

“2019 is going to be a big year for Selena and her career,” the source said. “Selena is in a really good place.”

The final months of last year were tumultuous for Gomez, who suffers from lupus and underwent kidney transplant in summer 2017. The singer was hospitalized twice in October 2018 due to a low white blood cell count, which is often a side effect of kidney transplants. The stress of Gomez’s hospitalizations became too much for her and she reportedly suffered a mental breakdown. That same month, the singer was admitted to a mental health facility, according to People.

Gomez was released from treatment in December and has been focusing on time with friends and loved ones, the source said.

“Selena is working out a lot, taking different workout classes and hiking,” they explained. “She has also been spending time with her close friends, most who aren’t in the Hollywood scene.”

The source continued on to explain that Gomez’s friends outside of Hollywood help to “keep her grounded” and the singer feels she can be herself around them.

Gomez has had a rare social media presence in recent months, but seems to slowly be returning to online interaction. In early January, the singer took to Instagram to wish everyone a happy new year and look forward to 2019.

“Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth,” Gomez wrote. “It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming.”

Gomez released a collaboration with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin on February 28 called “I Can’t Get Enough,” E! News reported. The energetic tune follows a more vulnerable piece called “Anxiety,” which she released with fellow singer Julia Michaels in late January.

Last week, the singer was spotted leaving a recording studio in Los Angeles, where she looked happy, healthy, and motivated. Gomez has made it clear that new projects are on the horizon. It is safe to say that the singer is back and better than ever!