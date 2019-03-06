Hillary Clinton Trolls Donald Trump With A Brutal ‘Mean Girls’ Meme

Hillary Clinton announced on Monday that she definitely isn’t considering a bid for president in 2020, and Donald Trump couldn’t help but weigh in on the news with a sarcastic tweet saying that he was sorry to miss running against her again. Rather than take the slight lying down, Clinton clapped back at the president with some serious Mean Girls shade.

While speaking with New York’s News12, Clinton confirmed that she is not running for president, but that she does plan to keep on fighting for what she believes is right.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” she said. “I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me.”

Trump, who has taken many opportunities to take a jab at Clinton since beating her in the 2016 election, tried to zing Clinton in response to her announcement.

“‘(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.’ Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!” the president of the United States wrote on Twitter.

Clinton, who has never shied away from replying to Trump’s comments, replied with a classic GIF of Rachel McAdams as Regina George from Mean Girls asking “why are you so obsessed with me?” Though she didn’t name names, the subtweet is an apparent response to Trump.

During the interview, Clinton also said that she plans to work to help heal the fractures between the two parties and urged people to help Democrats do whatever necessary to help win back the White House in 2020. To that end, a source tells The Hill that while she may not be running for president, she plans to fundraise and help unite the Democratic Party in order to strengthen it.

Clinton told News12 that she has been in contact with many of the candidates running for office and that she advised them to work hard to make a case to the American people that Democrats can provide the things they would like to see, and to highlight the broken promises that the current administration has made.

Despite the fact that she is working to help her party win, Clinton says that she has no plans to run for office of any kind because she’s enjoying being a grandmother, author, and advocate.