Tamron Hall: Pregnant Star’s New Talk Show Gets A Premiere Date

It has been a week filled with great news for broadcast journalist Tamron Hall. She revealed that, at 48-years-old, she is expecting her first child with her new husband, music executive Steven Greener, and now her upcoming daytime talk show has a premiere date.

On Monday, March 4, The Inquisitr reported on Hall’s baby announcement after she shared the exciting news on social media, complete with a video and photographs.

“I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce,” said Hall.

Her new television series, which has been in development since last fall, will simply be titled Tamron Hall, and it will make its debut on Monday, September 9.

According to a press release from Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International that was posted on the Futon Critic website, the nationally syndicated program will be shown on various TV stations representing more than 85 percent of the U.S., including 47 of the top 50 markets.

“The premiere date is an easy one to remember, 9-9-19. On that day, everyone will learn what I already know, that Tamron Hall is the real thing we’ve been searching for in daytime talk,” stated the show’s co-executive producer, Bill Geddie, who previously worked on The View.

“Tamron will bring her abundant wit, style, intelligence, and warmth to her show. She has the unparalleled breadth of experience to talk and listen to all sides and bring folks together.”

“When one door closes… another one opens,” Hall, who is also the co-executive producer, wrote on Twitter when announcing the show’s premiere date. She also included a teaser trailer that showed some behind-the-scenes footage, including her show’s set being put together.

Tamron Hall will be the Luling, Texas, native’s first major project since her controversial departure from NBC News and MSNBC in February of 2017 after about 10 years with the networks. At the time, she was a co-anchor on Today’s Take, the Today show’s third-hour program, and rumors had begun to circulate about Megyn Kelly taking over the time slot, which did indeed happen several months later.

When one door closes…another one opens! @Disney just announced that “Tamron Hall” will premiere in national syndication on 9-9-19! Also proud to share that I will serve as Executive Producer, alongside legendary producer Bill Geddie! #LevelUp #Grateful pic.twitter.com/rNhhKkhKTq — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 4, 2019

The Temple University graduate, who is also known for hosting the weekly Investigation Discovery program Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall, will soon have her hands full with a new baby and a new television show, but she will surely be able to handle it all.