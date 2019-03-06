Disney May Announce The Opening Dates For Both Versions Of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge This Week

Will we finally know when the galaxies far, far away are going to open?

Fans are anxiously awaiting to step through the gates and into Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge when it opens later this year, but they don’t know exactly when that will be. Bob Iger has said that Disneyland’s version will open in June. It’s been known for a while that the version at Walt Disney World will open in fall of this 2019. Now, rumors are swirling that the exact and official opening dates will be revealed later this week.

Up until this point, Disney has been promoting Galaxy’s Edge as much as possible and that is perfectly understandable. It is a huge expansion at Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios with both lands being identical and spanning 14 acres each.

A lot of guests want to know just when the lands will be opening as they are anxious to book their resort stays to experience all the fun. Unfortunately, Disney has to be as sure about the opening dates as possible before announcing them as unexpected delays could cause them to move back a date through no-one’s fault.

Guests certainly wouldn’t like booking their entire trip centered around the opening of Galaxy’s Edge and then having it delayed and missing out. While nothing is yet confirmed or in place, WDWNT believes that the exact opening dates will be announced this Thursday during Disney’s shareholders meeting.

Danny Cox

Previously, Inquisitr reported that Disney CEO Bob Iger said he could simply tweet out, “It’s open!” and people would go running toward the parks. While he’s probably right, Disney is certainly going to give an opening date so that everyone can be prepared and there if they want to be.

The rumor right now is that the opening dates will be revealed on Thursday, March 7, 2019. That is the day of The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and it is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET that morning. It’s not exactly known what will be discussed at this meeting, but Galaxy’s Edge is sure to be on the agenda somewhere.

Disneyland’s version of Galaxy’s Edge getting an opening date this week would not be surprising as it is supposed to debut within the next three to four months. There is speculation that construction in Orlando is going very well and ahead of schedule which means it could get an opening date on Thursday as well.

It seems a bit ambitious, but the rumors are that Galaxy’s Edge could open in September or October with previews (DVC, Annual Passholder, Cast Member) in July.

Please note that Disney has not confirmed this in any way, shape, or form. They could announce an opening date for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge whenever they wish and it may be on Thursday or it may not. All that is going around right now is a rumor, and nothing more. Fans need to simply be ready at anytime for the opening dates of Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland as the Millennium Falcon is gassed up and ready.