Olivia Culpo Shows Off Incredible Abs In Skimpy Red Bikini In Latest Instagram Photo

Slay, girl, slay.

Once again, model Olivia Culpo has stunned her Instagram followers with another fiery bikini picture. The jet-setter took the opportunity to share a photo of herself today, leaving very little to the imagination of her nearly 4 million followers. In the photo posted to her Instagram page, Culpo looks stunning as she walks in an undisclosed tropical location.

The brown-haired beauty can be seen with a huge smile on her face in the snapshot as she struts her stuff in a barely-there red bikini. The 26-year-old matches the sexy bikini with a green skirt but the skimpy outfit perfectly shows off Olivia’s incredible abs and toned legs. To complete her beachside look, the former Miss Universe winner sports a pair of round shades and gold hoop earrings.

It comes as no shock that Culpo’s followers have already given the image a ton of attention with over 26,000 likes in addition to 200 plus comments and growing by the second. Some fans simply took to the photo to comment with a flame emoji while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how incredible she looks.

“HOW can i get those abs! Wow! Phenomenal,” one followed wrote.

“It’s not fair how perfect you are. I’m upset.”

“Are you kidding me with those abs,” one more chimed in.

But getting an insanely ripped body like hers doesn’t just come overnight, Olivia works really, really hard for it. The stunner recently opened up to The Newsette about her diet and exercise routine and how she fits it into her busy schedule. The model says that she tries to wakeup around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. depending on her level of jet lag. After that, she says she takes a little time to meditate before eating a healthy breakfast and getting in a workout.

“Quick shake or a banana and I am in the gym! My favorite workouts right now are kick boxing, spinning, and barre. I also really love the Kayla Itsines at-home workouts, they kick my butt! Once my workout is complete, I love to cook a delicious breakfast for myself including eggs, toast, fruit and either coffee or tea.”

In terms of eating healthy, Olivia also says that when she has time, she likes to hit up the local farmer’s market and stock up on fresh fruits and fresh veggies. Since she recently purchased a juicer, the 26-year-old says that she likes to make green juice with fresh vegetables to help her get energy for the day. Her favorite combo is kale, cucumber, apple, and ginger.

What a healthy lady!