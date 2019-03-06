R. Kelly Sits Down With Gayle King, Has Emotional Breakdown During Interview About Sexual Assault Case

R. Kelly has been relatively silent about the massive investigation into his alleged sex tapes. However, the Grammy Award-winning singer is now breaking his silence on the controversial topic. According to CBS-Chicago, R. Kelly recently sat down for an interview with Gayle King and clips from the intense discussion are now circulating online.

On Tuesday, March 5, CBS This Morning took to Twitter with a four-minute clip of R. Kelly’s riveting interview with Gayle King. The explosive clip captures Gayle King questioning R. Kelly about the case he’s facing.

However, she began with the years-long topic of R. Kelly with underage girls; a topic R. Kelly described as nothing but “old rumors.” He went on to suggest he can’t be tried again due to double jeopardy.

“Old rumors, new rumors, future rumors. Not true!’ he said. “You can’t double jeopardy me. That’s not fair. When you beat your case, you beat your case,” he said, referring his 2008 acquittal on child pornography charges.

R. Kelly went on to say people are simply using his past against him. “People are going back to the past and they’re adding all of this stuff now, to that — to make all of this stuff that’s going on now feels real to people,” he said. “I beat my case. When you beat something, you beat it. You can’t double jeopardy me like that. It’s not fair, it’s not fair to nobody.”

WATCH: R&B singer @RKelly, charged with aggravated sexual abuse, angrily denies the accusations in an explosive new interview with @GayleKing. “Whether they’re old rumors, new rumors, future rumors, not true.” Watch more only on @CBSThisMorning Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/7qvmpKw4iq — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 5, 2019

While the new footage, in question, was reportedly filmed between 1998 and 2001, attorney Michael Avenatti claims the new sex tape is not the same tape as the previous one R. Kelly was charged for. In fact, Avenatti claims the new tape, which features clearly viewable footage, also includes audio where R. Kelly can be heard repeatedly referring to the underage girl as 14-years-old.

Last week, Avenatti also released a statement revealing graphic details from one of the videos.

Almost immediately after the clip was posted by CBS This Morning, social media users began sharing their reactions. As expected, R. Kelly fans came to the singer’s defense while others offered stark opinions about the interview clip. Viewers have dissected the clip noting R. Kelly’s alarming behavior as he appeared to be seemingly disheveled and erratic.

The latest clip of R. Kelly’s interview with Gayle King follows a recent interview his brother, Carey, conducted. In that interview, Carey offered a chilling foreboding about his brother and the current investigation. Although R. Kelly was acquitted in 2008, Carey isn’t sure he’ll beat this case due to the incriminating evidence against him. In fact, Carey even went a step further revealing he believes his brother could ultimately take his life if found guilty because he’s not equipped for prison.

R. Kelly is currently facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.