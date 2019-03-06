‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reboot, With Most Of The Original Cast, Debuts In Summer 2019

One of Fox's most popular series will revamp with much of the original cast.

Recently, Fox announced that it will be revamping one of its most popular, classic shows from the 1990s. Beverly Hills, 90210 is set to return to Fox this summer, bringing back the nostalgic cast that Generation X fell in love with back in the 1990s, and modernizing that nostalgic cast into the present day.

While fans of the old Beverly Hills, 90210 show are tickled pink about this new announcement, many wonder exactly how Fox plans to restart the old show with its former cast to introduce the concept into today’s world. Fox plans to utilize much of the original class from the 1990s show, and plans to start with six episodes. The season will essentially restart where the old show ended, presenting the cast as adults still living in California. The original cast members that plan on returning to the show include Jennie Garth, Jason Priestly, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, and Brian Austin Green. Fox excluded Shannen Doherty from their press release.

“[The cast will depict] heightened versions of themselves,” Fox said, according to Celeb News Network “with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment for Fox, according to Celeb News Network. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

Certainly, Beverly Hills, 90210 still has a large base of fans, and there will be plenty of people that used to watch the old show who will be inspired to tune in. The original series of Beverly Hills, 90210 first aired in October of 1990, and it was instantly popular. Not only did it attract millions of teenagers to watch, but it also did a great job of covering life issues that were important to teens at the time. While some of the shows demonstrated the usual high school bickering, or friends fighting and then making up, some other shows tackled more serious issues encountered by teens, like alcoholism, date rape, and teen pregnancy. Over 10 seasons, Beverly Hills, 90210 became a pop culture classic, and many Generation Xers grew up with the cast throughout the 1990s. The CW performed a reboot of the show, running that from 2008-2012.

The new revamp of Beverly Hills, 90210 will be executive-produced by Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler, and the show’s cast, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestly, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, and Brian Austin Green.