Lisa Vanderpump’s Husband Ken Todd Slams Teddi Mellencamp As ‘A F**king Liar’ After Sharing Text Messages

She previously called out his wife for starting drama.

Could Teddi Mellencamp be exposed as a liar during tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

According to a sneak peek, Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, seems to suggest such after taking matters into his own hands after Vanderpump gets called out by Mellencamp during a meeting with Dorit Kemsley about her dog situation.

“You gave direct instructions to them to tell me,” Mellencamp says in a preview shared by OK! Magazine on March 4.

“No!” Lisa insists.

As fans will recall, Vanderpump accused Mellencamp of gossiping about a dog Kemsley adopted from her animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, during last week’s show.

When Mellencamp and Vanderpump later reunite for a dinner with the rest of the cast, Mellencamp informs Vanderpump she won’t be pretending everything is okay between them because she’s not a “f**king fake.” Right away, Vanderpump tells her co-stars she’s leaving and exits the dining room.

During a later scene from the preview, Vanderpump and Todd were seen sitting together at their Beverly Hills home, where Todd shares a series of text messages sent between Mellencamp and their Vanderpump Dogs employee, John Blizzard.

“So I ran into Blizzard and I got him to print out all of her texts and all of his texts. She’s a f**king liar,” Todd explains to his wife.

“I can’t believe this,” Vanderpump replies.

After the sneak peek was shared days ago, Mellencamp took to her Twitter page where she seemingly told her fans and followers that the messages sent between her did not confirm she was a liar. Instead, they confirmed that Todd’s wife, Vanderpump, set up the drama behind Kemsley’s adoption and attempted to pin her for it.

“I hope next week Ken doesn’t leave out the part in those messages that confirms Lisa set this up… neat thing about texts is I can print them out as well,” she wrote.

While it doesn’t appear that Todd will disclose all of the messages sent between her and Blizzard, there is definitely a good chance that Mellencamp will ultimately share the entirety of their conversation herself, especially if it is something that will put an end to the ongoing drama and speculation regarding who pushed negative stories about Kemsley.

To see more of the drama between Mellencamp, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.