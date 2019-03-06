Chris Watts’ Daughter Reportedly Screamed And Begged For Her Life Before Being Brutally Murdered

Chris Watts sparked a media firestorm last year after the gruesome triple murder of his wife, Shan’ann and their two little girls. Although Chris is currently serving three consecutive life sentences behind bars, horrific details about the case are still being revealed. According to Radar Online, Chris and Shan’ann’s four-year-old daughter Bella’s last words have finally been revealed.

On March 5, Shan’ann’s legal representative Steven Lambert shared details about the disturbing timeline of events leading up to the final moments of Shan’ann and her daughters’ lives. Apparently, Chris Watts and Shan’ann became embroiled in a heated argument the day of the murders. He reportedly admitted he’d had an affair and demanded a divorce from his estranged wife.

When Shan’ann told Chris he’d never see their children again, he reportedly snapped and did the unthinkable.

“She said something to the affect of, ‘Well you’re not going to see the kids again,'” he explained. “As a consequence of that conversation, he strangled her to death.”

Their daughter Bella reportedly did not witness her mother’s death but she did see her father attempting to dispose of her mother’s body. When she asked what happened to her mother, Chris Watts is said to have told her that her mother was sick and they’d be taking her to the hospital. However, the child had no clue she’d never see her mother again and they wouldn’t be going to a hospital.

After wrapping up his wife’s body in a blanket, Chris Watts loaded the body and drove it to the location where her body was found. After removing his wife’s body, he reportedly went back to the truck and smothered his youngest daughter, Celeste – a horrific act his daughter, Bella witnessed.

“He walks over and takes CC’s favorite blanket,” the representative said of the 3-year-old affectionately known as CC. “He smothers her to death. He takes her body, takes it out of the vehicle.”

Lambert went on to share details about Bella’s final words. “At this point, Bella had unbuckled herself from the vehicle. He went back to the vehicle. At that point Bella said, ‘Please daddy, don’t do to me what you just did to CC.’ He killed Bella.”

The child’s actions reportedly coincided with her words because Lambert also indicated that her body showed signs that she’d fought for her life. “There were signs she fought for her life,” he said. “What happened to Bella in those last moments have been the hardest.”

Chris Watts was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.