Teresa Giudice Prepares To Film ‘RHONJ’ Season 10, Will Reportedly Chronicle Husband Joe’s Deportation

Teresa Giudice is reportedly ready to expose her husband Joe Giudice’s upcoming deportation to Bravo TV cameras for the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

According to a March 3 report from Hollywood Life, Teresa and her producers are getting excited for the start of filming on the new season and expect to have an “extremely small” turn-around time.

“Usually the ladies get a little time off, but there’s just too much happening right now with the cast that fans are going to want to see,” the insider explained.

Among the most notable things happening with the cast is Joe’s upcoming deportation, which was first ordered in October of last year. As fans may know, Joe is set to be released from a Pennsylvania prison on March 14, but he isn’t expected to return home to Teresa and their four daughters. Instead, he will reportedly be sent back to Italy, where he was born.

“Teresa is fully on board to film whatever they need. She’s always a team player when it comes to the cameras and knows that the show will tell her truth and side of the story,” the source explained.

Teresa has been starring on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the show began in May 2009 and is the only original cast member who has maintained their full-time role for the series’ entirety.

Teresa and her husband have been facing rumors of a divorce over the past several years, which have been further fueled by Joe’s impending deportation.

Over the past month, Teresa has also been facing rumors of cheating due to her numerous outings with a man named Blake Schreck. Most recently, Page Six revealed that Teresa and Blake, who is much younger than she is, were seen spending time with one another at TAO Downtown at the end of last month.

“We found her waiting for her car on the corner outside the restaurant and she was huddled into her date’s chest,” an insider revealed. “She was smiling, laughing and looked really happy.”

As the outlet revealed, Teresa, 46, and Blake, 26, were also seen in Miami earlier that month, and shortly after photos of the two of them holding hands hit the web, Teresa’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., claimed they were nothing more than friends.

To see more of Teresa and her family, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.