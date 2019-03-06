3 Montreal Radio Stations Stop Playing Michael Jackson Songs Following ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc

HBO's new documentary has many reconsidering Michael Jackson's legacy.

Three radio stations that span the Montreal, Canada area decided to stop playing Michael Jackson’s music until further notice. The decision of the three radio stations comes on the heels of HBO airing a new documentary about Jackson offering more information about child-molestation allegations that were placed against Jackson. According to the Associated Press, the three radio stations out of Montreal that have pulled the late singer’s music include two French-language stations, CKOI and Rythme, and one English-language station, The Beat.

For now, these three radio stations decided to stop playing Jackson’s music for now, starting on Monday. The decision of the three Canadian radio stations follows the airing of HBO’s new documentary, Leaving Neverland. The title of the documentary refers to Jackson’s large California home. The documentary was first played on Sunday, and it featured several interviews with two men who claim Jackson molested them when they were children.

One of the three radio stations announced that the reason they pulled Jackson’s music from their playlist was because of the way their listeners responded to the documentary.

“We are attentive to listeners’ comments, and last night’s documentary created reactions,” Christine Dicaire, director of marketing and communications for Cogeco Media, said, according to the Associated Press.

No clarification has been offered yet about whether or not the stations are pulling all of Jackson’s songs, including his solo work and his music with the Jackson 5.

The three Canadian radio stations were not the only entities to publicly respond to the content in HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary. Many famous celebrities were busy on Twitter both on Sunday and Monday, commenting on the controversy presented in the film.

The two men that are the focus of the documentary are Wade Robson, now 36-years-old, and James Safechuck, now 40-years-old. During the documentary, the two men speak about their past experiences with Jackson, stating that Jackson abused them at ages 7 and 10, respectively. Apparently, both boys were part of Jackson’s inner circle when Jackson’s celebrity was on the rise. Following the documentary, an Oprah interview with the two accusers was aired.

, “I’m watching @Oprah interview James Safechuck and Wade Robson from #LeavingNeverland on @OWNTV. I hope everyone watches this. #AfterNeverland,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted on Monday, according to USA Today.

“The survivors are brave. @Oprah is brave. The documentarians are brave,” Rose McGowan tweeted, according to USA Today. “This is what brave is folks, standing against the grain, going against the norm, rocking the boat because sometimes it needs to be rocked. It is hard to hear truth, but that’s what growing pains are. #Brave”