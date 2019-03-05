Kim Kardashian ‘Furious’ Over Kylie Jenner’s Billion Dollar Empire According To ‘Radar Online’

Kim is placing the blame on momager Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian is just a little bit jealous of her little sister, Kylie Jenner’s success.

Earlier today, Jenner was named Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire ever, dethroning Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to take the crown. Kylie was just 21-years-old when she hit the one billion dollar mark that was previously set by a then 23-year-old Mark Zuckerberg. And while most of her family is over the moon over Kylie’s new title, one sister is seeing green.

According to Radar Online, Kim Kardashian is “furious” over Kylie’s latest career milestone and she’s pointing the finger at mom Kris Jenner, who infamously manages her children. Kim also has a makeup line, KKW Beauty, but it has not done nearly as well as Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics line and Kim is seething mad. She thinks that Kris abandoned her and instead focused all of her time and energy on Kylie and her booming cosmetics business.

“Kim is putting all of the blame on their mother Kris Jenner and she told Kris that she totally failed her,” a source close to Kim shared. “Kim is not at all happy about this because her make up line KKW is doing crappy compared to Kylie’s.”

And shortly after Kylie was basically named the queen of Forbes, Kim was spotted at Paris Fashion Week, rocking a bold leopard print from head to toe. The insider says that Kim is trying to take the focus off of her little sister but it’s not likely that she will be able to succeed in doing that.

“She is clearly trying to steal Kylie’s thunder, but it is not going to work,” the insider said of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “Things between Kim and Kylie are not any better, or any worse, than they have ever been.”

Kylie is well aware that Kim is green with envy, but she’s okay with it because it’s karma in a way.

“It’s just that Kylie finally has the revenge that she’s always wanted for Kim making her feel like the ugly duckling for so many years,” the source shares.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Jenner spoke out about her most recent title of youngest billionaire, saying that she didn’t expect anything and she can’t foresee the future for her business but she called the recognition that she has been receiving a good “pat on the back.”

Kylie credits the sales from her cosmetics empire to social media, where she has amassed a following of 128 million on Instagram alone.