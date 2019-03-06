‘South Park’ Creator Trey Parker Files For Divorce From Wife Boogie

Trey Parker has split from Boogie, his wife of nearly 5 years, reports TMZ. Parker filed for divorce in Los Angeles Tuesday with documents listing their date of separation as February 28, 2019. The South Park creator is citing irreconcilable differences. He is also asking for joint legal and physical custody, along with an enforced prenup.

It is not clear what lead to the separation. The couple were regularly seen on each other’s social media accounts, and seen sharing a kiss on New Year’s Eve.

The couple welcomed a daughter named Betty before marrying in 2014. Parker’s daughter has appeared frequently on South Park as the voice of Ike, Kyle’s adopted Canadian brother. Boogie Parker has a teenage son from a previous relationship, but rarely shares photos of him online.

This is the second marriage for Parker. He was previously wed to Emma Sugiyama in 2006. The two divorced a couple of years later.

Parker created South Park with Matt Stone and Brian Graden in 1997. Parker met Stone at the University of Colorado in Boulder when he was studying music and Japanese. Parker and Stone based the animation on the Colorado town where they grew up.

The show premiered in August 1997 and gained a large, loyal following that loved the show for its smart, hilarious humor and controversial content. Now moving into its twenty-third season, the program has landed Parker five Emmys and a Peabody Award.

The success of the television show has spawned films, music and video games that feature the popular and recognizable characters of Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman. This includes the feature-length theatrical film, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut which released in June 1999, less than two years after the show’s premiere. It was a undisputed success and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Song for the anthem “Blame Canada.”

The pair moved on to take over Broadway with the mega-hit musical The Book of Mormon. The musical received nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The original Broadway cast recording became the highest-charting Broadway cast album in over four decades. The production has produced two national tours, and productions in Chicago and the UK. Parker and Stone have confirmed that a film adaption is in currently in pre-production.

With the income made from South Park and The Book of Mormon, Parker and Stone announced plans to create Important Studios in January 2013. The studio comprises the duo’s intellectual property and all future creative endeavors.

Parker’s net worth is reportedly around $500 million.