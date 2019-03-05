Whoopi Goldberg Fans Seriously Concerned About Her Health As Month-Long Hiatus From ‘The View’ Continues

For several years, Whoopi Goldberg has been a fan-favorite on The View, but for the last month, the famed actress/talk show host has been noticeably absent from the platform. In fact, it’s been so long since fans have seen Whoopi Goldberg that many fans of The View are becoming very concerned. Now, the show has finally shared an update about Whoopi’s health.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Whoopi Goldberg is still recovering following complications of pneumonia. Her replacement Joy Behar shared details about her condition during the last week of February. Initially, there were rumors that Whoopi would be hosting the 2019 Oscars, but Joy refuted those rumors, confirming that the show’s head moderator was actually battling pneumonia.

“She’s actually recovering from pneumonia. That’s what she had. It’s a serious thing,” Joy said. “She’s not really even well enough to host this show right now, much less the Oscars. I saw her last night and she’s very funny still and we had big laughs. She’s getting there.”

Last week, the show also took to Instagram with a photo of Whoopi Goldberg and an update writing, “Sending good vibes to this lady! She’s on the mend recovering from pneumonia and we look forward to having her back at @TheViewABC table soon!”

Although the post eased some fans’ fears, unfortunately, lots of others are still worried. According to Good Housekeeping, fans have expressed concern on multiple social media platforms. Since it’s no secret many people have lost their lives due to complications of pneumonia, fans are very concerned about the situation.

After the update was shared, fans quickly began reacting with tweets about the ill talk show host. Although the show has gone on without Whoopi Goldberg, fans have noted how different it is without seeing her on the platform. “Now I’m really worried knowing it went to pneumonia! Please take good care, we are all missing you and your voice of wisdom,”one fan wrote.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Whoopi Goldberg’s hiatus from The View. Similar to Wendy Williams’ abrupt hiatus, Whoopi took time off to recover and has not appeared on the show since February 5. Initially, fans weren’t expressing much concern, but after many weeks, the hiatus began to seem alarming.

Whoopi Goldberg has yet to personally speak out about her condition, but fans can only hope she returns to the show in the very near future. Right now, there is no definitive date set for Whoopi’s return to The View.