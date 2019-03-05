Lottie Moss Makes Pancakes In Her Underwear For Risque Instagram Post

Lottie Moss took a few weeks off Instagram just to come back with a bang. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot of herself in a barely-there pair of underwear as she makes pancakes in a kitchen.

In the photo, the young model, who is the little sister of supermodel Kate Moss, is featured in a sheer lingerie bottom, which she paired with a plunging white top that leaves little to the imagination. Moss is posing in front of a stove as she holds a jar of what looks like a spread to add to the pancake. A frying pan sits in front of her, displaying the concoction she is working on.

The black-and-white shot shows Moss from her thighs up, showcasing her curvaceous figure, particularly her strong legs and wide hips. She is wearing a long-sleeved white top featuring a plunging neckline that dips just below her breastbone, helping accentuate her busty figure, including a lot of sideboob.

The British model is looking at the camera with a fierce gaze and lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She is wearing her blonde hair in a side part, with a French braid starting at the middle and crossing through the side to attach in the back, a hairstyle that is courtesy of Matthew Feeney, as per her post’s tag.

The post, which Moss shared with her 254,ooo Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,300 likes and several dozen comments in a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the young model took to the comments section to share their opinion about the sultry snapshot.

“Defo the correct underwear for pancakes,” one user jokingly wrote.

“Think we all wanna come over for pancake day,” another one chimed in.

In addition to her modeling career, Moss has also recently partnered up with Minnetonka to launch a limited-edition line of boots and moccasins, as Teen Vogue pointed out. The Lottie Moss x Minnetonka collection debuted last month on Nordstrom.com and the full range will be available on Minnetonka’s website starting March 15, the report further added.

“I absolutely adore Minnetonka and have been wearing them since I was a little girl,” Moss told Teen Vogue. “My inspiration is my typical style. I want girls to be able to wear shoes that are stylish, comfortable and fun to wear.”