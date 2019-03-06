Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Huge Salary For 2018 Has Been Amended After Purchase Of Fox

It appears as if the head of the mouse didn't make as much last year as originally thought.

Back in January, it was revealed that Bob Iger had made a pretty hefty amount of money as the CEO of The Walt Disney Company for 2018. As a matter of fact, The Inquisitr reported that Iger took home a compensation of $65.6 million after all was said and done with the yearly happenings. It appears as if everything wasn’t totally said and not all was done as Iger’s salary has now been amended due to the completion of the 21st Century Fox purchase.

It was in 2018 that Disney had won out in the battle over the majority of the television and movie studio assets of Fox, and it’s a huge acquisition. Instead of retiring a couple of years ago as originally intended, Iger is staying in his position as CEO through 2021 to see some things through.

2021 also happens to be the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World which is going to be an enormous year for the company. As a matter of fact, the next few years will be quite intense with the new lands, new attractions, movies planned, and much more which will draw in audiences and crowds unlike many have ever seen.

Despite all of that, some things have been moved around and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Iger’s $65.6 million for last year wasn’t exactly his take-home. As a matter of fact, his annual compensation for 2018 is dropping by nearly $13.5 million as Disney inches closer to the completion of the Fox acquisition.

Disney amends CEO Bob Iger's total yearly pay as Fox deal closing nears https://t.co/XxIJJQXDG6 pic.twitter.com/vfF8fcjMFj — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 4, 2019

Now, Iger’s base salary for 2018 has fallen to $3 million as $500,000 will drop off of that overall total. Disney is also eliminating $8 million from his yearly target bonus which will keep it at around $12 million as reported in an SEC 8-K filing on Monday.

The amended pay package for Iger is also seeing his annual target long-term incentive award dropping to $20 million which is down $5 million from its original number.

All of these changes and announcements come just a few days before Disney is holding its annual shareholder meeting this upcoming Thursday. There could be a lot of interesting things announced during the meeting on Thursday morning, but only time will tell.

The Walt Disney Company is in a prime position to have another stellar year, but probably even bigger. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be opening in Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is also opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and Lucasfilm all have huge movies opening in theaters during 2019, and that means Bob Iger’s compensation for the current year will make up for what was lost.