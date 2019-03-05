Kylie Jenner Shows After Daughter Stormi’s Mini Lambo With Custom License Plate

Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, is definitely reaping the harvest of her hard work. Earlier today, photos of Stormi’s customized ride surfaced on social media. According to Hollywood Life, Kylie has reportedly purchased Stormi a new car that has fans freaking out.

It has been reported that on March 3, Stormi’s new ride was seen at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York the same night her dad stopped at the venue on his “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” tour. The Barclays Center took to Instagram with a series of photos showing off the colorful mini luxury vehicle and now the photo is going viral. Not only does the car have a custom paint job but it also has an adorable license plate that reads, “STORMIW3B.”

If that wasn’t enough, the venue confirmed the owner of the car with the caption, “StormiWorld.”

Needless to say, fans are sharing their reaction to the car on multiple social networks. While some fans believe the vehicle his a bit much for a toddler, others have offered compliments about the exotic ride. However, this isn’t the first luxury gift little Stormi has received. Travis Scott recently gifted his little girl with a mini diamond chain necklace that also left fans reeling.

While the gifts seem a bit extravagant to the average person, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s level of success make it all possible. The latest news follows a string of reports about Kylie Jenner’s financial status. Earlier today, it was confirmed that Kylie had surpassed Mark Zuckerberg becoming the youngest self-made billionaire at just 21-years-old.

According to Elle magazine, Kylie Jenner recently shared her reaction to the incredible feat. Although she’s been well on her way to billionaire status for the last year due to the monumental success of her company Kylie Cosmetics, she’s admitted that she did not foresee this type of accomplishment. For Kylie, the achievement is humbling. “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” she told the outlet. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back,” she added.

Less than a month ago, Kylie made headlines when she revealed her parents cut her off financially when she was just 15-years-old. Their decision ultimately motivated her to build her own empire. “My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” she said.