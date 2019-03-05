‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub Confirms She And Fiance Oliver Maier Haven’t Split After All

What split?

It’s hard to keep up with Danielle Staub’s love life.

Just last month, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member embarked on a whirlwind romance with businessman Oliver Maier, got engaged, and planned to get married. Then, on the exact day they were set to wed, rumors suggested the couple had called it quits. However, while Staub and Maier aren’t yet married, they have not split.

On March 5, All About the Real Housewives offered an update on their relationship, confirming Staub had taken to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a video of herself and Maier and let her fans and followers know there was no truth to the split rumors.

The clip she shared of herself and Maier was taken at the Baccarat Hotel in New York City, where Staub was seen kissing Maier and telling him he was her “love.”

“To put the rumors that he and I are not together, here I am with my love,” she told her online audience in her video clip.

Staub and Maier first confirmed their romance at the end of last month during a romantic getaway at Nikki Beach in St. Barth, where they posed for a photo in front of a rainbow.

Just last week, Staub told People magazine she was very much in love with Maier.

“I’m madly in love,” she shared. “I’m feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I’m going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I’ll spend the rest of my life in bliss.”

While Staub claimed she wasn’t looking for a relationship when she and Maier first began dating earlier this year, he told the magazine he was hoping for a chance to be with her.

“People don’t like to take a risk, but I took a risk,” he explained. “Danielle’s one of the smartest people I’ve met. People have preconceived notions about her from reality TV, but she’s a smart women. And I was instantly attracted to that.”

Staub has been married three times and engaged 21 times. As fans well know, the reality star’s marriage to her most recent husband, Marty Caffrey, came to an end in September of last year after just three months.

To see more of Staub and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion special on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.