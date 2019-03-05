Tamra Judge Shares ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Cast Photo, See Who Was Missing And Who’s Been Added

Rumored new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke was featured in the photo.

Did Tamra Judge just confirm that her longtime co-star Vicki Gunvalson has been demoted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County? According to a March 5 report from OK! Magazine, she may have done just that with a recent photo on her Instagram page.

Following weeks of rumors regarding Gunvalson’s supposed demotion and pay cut, Judge took to her page to share a photo of the Season 14 cast and Gunvalson was noticably missing from the image.

Judge’s photo was shared during a Q&A session with her fans and followers and during her postings, she was asked if she and her co-stars were filming the new season of the Bravo TV reality show. In response, Judge told the curious fan that they had started filming “a few weeks ago.”

In Judge’s image, she was seen posing alongside Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, and the rumored new cast member of the series, Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Although Bravo TV has not yet confirmed or denied any casting rumors in regard to Gunvalson’s role on the show, or Windham-Burke’s potential addition to the show, Windham-Burke has been seen filming with the women of the show on a number of occasions since rumors began swirling regarding Gunvalson’s demotion.

Last month, after Windham-Burke was first spotted filming scenes for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 with Beador and Dodd at The Quiet Woman restaurant in Southern California, an insider spoke out, revealing that the mother of seven appeared to be getting along well with the entire cast.

“It’s too soon to tell, but Braunwyn seems to have adapted to the other girls pretty quickly,” a source told Radar Online in February. “It is rare for Shannon to take a liking to a new cast member like she has to Braunwyn but that isn’t a bad thing.”

Although Windham-Burke appeared to turn up with the rest of the cast immediately after Gunvalson’s alleged demotion occurred,the insider went on to say that she wasn’t added to the show as a replacement for Gunvalson. Instead, producers had reportedly had their eye on her for some time.

“Vicki wasn’t replaced by Braunwyn! She was eyed to join the cast even before all this stuff went down with Vicki,” the source explained.

Gunvalson revealed earlier this week that the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County will begin airing sometime in July or August.