Julianne Hough Wears Nothing Under Unzipped Jacket In Stunning New Instagram Photo

Julianne Hough is starting a new chapter in her professional career as a judge on America’s Got Talent, and life seems to be going well for the TV personality and professional dancer. On Tuesday, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a stunning photo of herself wearing an unzipped jacket in a sexy, yet fun, shot.

In the post in question, Hough is donning a shiny silver jacket, which is open at the front, showing that the Dancing with the Stars alum is not wearing anything underneath. Hough is facing the camera, which is catching her from the waist up, as she makes a cute face while playing with her hair. Some of the strands of her short bob are across her face, covering her eyes as she smiles for the photo. Her bangs can also be seen moving across her forehead.

Her stylish jacket has a pronounced folded collar and a zipper along the front. Hough is posing in front of a black setting, which contrasts with the silver of her jacket and the blonde of her hair.

Hough shared a series of three photos of herself in the same outfit and in the same setting, while she strikes different poses.

In one of the snaps, her face is visible as she makes a face with her mouth open and eyes closed. In another, she smiles at the onlooker while grabbing some of her hair at the top of her head.

The latest post, which Hough shared with her 4.5 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 12,000 likes and a few dozen comments within an hour of having posted shared. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to compliment her and share their admiration for her work.

“I have the biggest girl crush on you and this pic doesn’t help,” one user wrote.

“Did i mention teasing me is wrong,” another one chimed in.

As TV Line has noted, Hough had her debut as a judge on America’s Got Talent on Sunday, less than a month after NBC announced she and Gabrielle Union would be joining Season 14. Union and Hough are replacing exiting judges Mel B and Heidi Klum. In addition, Terry Crews, who recently served as the host of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, is taking over the position of host after Tyra Banks left the show, the report continued.

“First day on the new job. Wow. The energy of the crowd, the performers, the judges. It was INCREDIBLE! I am so excited for this new chapter in my life with my new TV fam and cannot wait to share it all with you. Big thanks to everyone involved for making yesterday the best first day ever!!” Hough shared on Instagram on Monday.