‘Captain Marvel’ Spoilers: The Huge Post-Credits Scene And What You Need To Know About It

Some of the most important Marvel post credits scene may be coming this week.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know that they should never leave when the credits start rolling as there is bound to be something extra for them. The post-credits scenes have become huge connecting points throughout the MCU and that is not going to change for Captain Marvel when it hits theaters this week. As a matter of fact, one of the scenes in her movie may be one of the most important in Marvel Studios’ history.

For some reason, some always question if there is a post-credits scene for anything in the MCU. While not all films in creation have these scenes, you should know by now that you need to stick around during and after the credits for any Marvel movie.

Please let it be known that from this point forward, there will be spoilers for Captain Marvel. There aren’t any spoilers for the movie itself, but the post-credits scenes are described in detail after this.

Captain Marvel‘s official release date is Friday and it already has a fresh rating of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This movie is heading right into Avengers: Endgame which opens late next month, but it’s the credits scene that is really going to connect the two.

Mid-Credits Scene

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Nick Fury was able to hit the button on his pager before he disappeared thanks to the snap of Thanos. As it fell to the ground, fans were able to see that the distress signal he sent out was to Captain Marvel.

The mid-credits scene for Captain Marvel heads to Avengers’ headquarters where Bruce Banner, Captain America, and Black Widow are seeing who still remains after the snap. The news breaks through and announces that Fury’s distress pager for Captain Marvel has gone dead.

What makes this so bad is that it was powered by a source that was supposed to never die.

While some of the remaining Avengers try to figure out how to fix the pager, they end up with an unexpected visitor. Captain Marvel is standing in front of them as they turn around and she has only one question — “Where is Fury?”

Post-Credits Scene

Usually, there is one serious scene and one humorous when it comes to Marvel movies. The final scene is the latter and it shows the lovely cat known as Goose. You’ll become well-acquainted with this character throughout the film, but this is the best scene by far.

In the movie, audiences will see Goose swallow the Space Stone which was contained in the Tesseract. The final scene has Goose in Fury’s office and doing normal cat things before hacking up a hairball/Tesseract combination.

Captain Marvel is going to change some history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it has already altered things for Rotten Tomatoes as The Inquisitr reported. Now, one of the strongest characters in comic book history is getting her time on the screen and the post-credits scenes are leading straight into one of the biggest movies yet — Avengers: Endgame.