Actress Kate Hudson Reveals What It’s Like To Co-Parent With Three Different Fathers

Kate Hudson is a mother of three and at times, it’s a balancing act.

The actress has three children with three different fathers, making co-parenting a bit of challenge at time. Most recently, Hudson gave birth to daughter Rani Rose this past October and she shares the tot with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The actress is also the mother to two other boys — 7-year-old Bingham Bellamy, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy and 15-year-old Ryder Robinson, who is from her previous marriage to Chris Robinson.

Today, the 39-year-old stopped by Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser where she chatted about her children and how she balances co-parenting three kids with three separate fathers. While she says that she does not recommend doing the same thing that she did in most cases, she does say that her situation is “quite amazing.”

But when things get tough and she needs to communicate with her exes, she says that the three keys to managing a successful relationship are communication, self-sufficiency, and always putting the kids first. Of course, Hudson was also quick to say that not everything is all peachy keen all the time.

“When you get divorced, you’re still in a relationship. It’s just a different kind of relationship. You’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days, you’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks.”

Currently, Hudson is dating Danny Fujikawa but the pair have yet to get engaged and are just focusing on their baby girl, Rani Rose, at the moment. Hudson credits herself with being a self-sufficient woman and not have to rely on a significant other for things.

“I do not rely on my partners for any financial stability,” she says. “I think that allowed me a little bit of freedom … [for it] to be a little bit easier for me to walk away from certain relationships and maintain a good relationship with my partners.”

But at the end of he day, Kate says that she learned a lot from her mother, Goldie Hawn, and her father, Bill Hudson, who divorced and were still able to work together to co-parent her. She says that they always put their kids first and that is the most valuable lesson that she has learned. This means not talking negatively about exes because it can really affect the children.

“Kids are not only incredibly intelligent, but eventually they can make their mind up themselves,” Hudson told listeners “They will see with their own eyes whatever needs to be seen and they need to come to that on their own terms. It’s not our place to tell them how to feel about the other parents. I think that’s so important.”

It sounds like Kate has a really good head on her shoulders and has the co-parenting thing down like a pro.