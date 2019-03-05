Jenna Jameson Is Glowing In Latest Makeup-Free Instagram Photo

Jenna Jameson and her family are having quite the vacation. Jameson and her partner, Lior Bitton, have taken their daughter, Batel, to Mexico — and Jameson has been sharing some of their exciting adventures, and pool-side hangs, to her Instagram.

In the most recent update by the former adult actress, Jameson went make-up free for a photo with Batel, and her skin was glowing. Though Jameson has been staying out of the sun for the most part, due to having fought skin cancer in the past, she looked relaxed and happy in the snap.

Jameson rocked a frilly bandeau-style top that showed off her incredible, 80-pound weight loss. The red number showed off her lean frame and gorgeous tattoos, and she paired the top with navy, low-cut bottoms that revealed her toned abdomen. She wore her hair in a messy bun, tied to the top of her head with an on-trend scrunchy.

The family has been vacationing for over a week now, and Jameson has been updating her fans on everything from their excursions, their fun in the sand, as well as her tips for vacationing while dieting. Jameson has attributed her stunning, post-baby body to the Keto diet, and she’s been making accommodations for herself, such as ordering fajitas without the tortillas, to stay on track — which some folks find hard to do when they are away from home for a lengthy amount of time.

Though she has been keeping inline with her Keto lifestyle, the starlet has admitted she’s indulged on her trip. Sharing side-by-side photos of herself wearing the same red, topless bathing suit showing her previous weight — and her current progress — she let her fans know that while she’s been, for the most part, sticking to her diet, she has treated herself a few times.

“Alrighty… let’s talk Keto on vacation. It’s not easy. Not because there is a shortage of perfect Keto foods… but because it’s ingrained in our brains that vacation is for letting go! I’m guilty. I had a plate of fries, fish tacos, tortilla soup and a churro stuffed with ice cream. I’m sure my scale has shifted… but not to the point that it should effect my mood or ultimate progress. Moral of this story, don’t deprive yourself… enjoy life… but don’t stray to far,” the actress shared on Instagram.

Despite a few delicious set backs, Jameson and her family look as if they’re having the time of their lives. They’ve been enjoying the beach, the pool, and their gorgeous hotel — and she revealed that the family will be traveling to Costa Rica for Passover.

Fans of Jameson will be keeping a watchful eye out on her social media for the next weight-loss update, diet tip, and photos from her next exciting adventure.