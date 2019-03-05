Romee Strijd Goes Topless In A Pool In Racy Instagram Snapshot

Romee Strijd looks good in wings or in nothing at all, as Maxim proves with a recent Instagram post. Over the weekend, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of the Dutch model submerged in water as she wears nothing on her torso.

In the photo in question, the 23-year-old model is featured peeking up from a pool while in the nude, using the movement of the water to cover herself up and censor the photo, making it Instagram-friendly. Strijd has her whole body submerged, except for her shoulders and neck. The black-and-white snap shows the Victoria’s Secret model looking away from the camera, focusing on a point off-camera. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup on her face, letting her natural features shine through.

She is looking away with her eyes slightly closed and lips parted in a seductive way. Her fierce brows are brushed up in a way that makes them look natural but well-groomed at the same time. She is also not wearing any jewelry on her earlobes or around her neck, showcasing her natural beauty even further.

The water around her is moving and splashing, giving the snapshot a wild quality that perfectly captures the overall mood.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 856,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 4,000 likes and more than 20 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the aesthetics of the shot, as well as to compliment Strijd’s flawless beauty.

“A beautiful shot,” one user wrote.

“@romeestrijd you look so good,” another one pointed out.

As per the post’s geotag, the photo was captured in Saint-Tropez, a coastal town on the French Riviera, which suggests that this snapshot is from Strijd’s 2016 photo shot with the magazine. As Maxim shared at the time, Strijd was its October 2016 cover girl. In the accompanying interview, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared that she was discovered at age 13 while strolling the streets of Amsterdam with her mom, though she didn’t sign with any agencies until two years later, when she felt confident enough to start calling them back.

She has come a long way since then, but she said she still gets nervous before shoots. She prepares but doing the basics — eating well, exercising and resting — because there’s only so much you can do.

“At the end of the day, you have to walk the catwalk in your lingerie,” she told the magazine.