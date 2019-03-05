Iggy Azalea Sizzles In An Off-The-Shoulder Dress In New Snap

After taking a month-long break, Australian singer Iggy Azalea resumed her social media activities in February 2019 and has been posting sultry pics of herself almost every week since then.

Tuesday evening was no exception, as the model took to her Instagram and posted several snaps wherein she was featured wearing a splashy newspaper-print dress which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The wide V-neckline of Izzy’s outfit slid off her shoulder to provide a glimpse of her cleavage, while the stunner put her famous thighs on full display as she sat on a bed to strike a side pose.

Izzy let her blonde tresses down and wore a full face of makeup to pull off a very sexy look. As of the writing of this piece and within less than an hour of going live, the pictures in question garnered more than 223,000 likes and above 2,000 comments wherein fans and followers expressed their admiration for the stunning rapper by leaving heartfelt notes, heart, kiss and fire emojis as well as sexually-explicit remarks.

One fan wrote that Iggy is one of the prettiest female rappers and he is eagerly waiting for her to make some new music soon, while another one called Iggy a sex bomb who never fails to impress. Others, per usual, used complimentary phrases for the singer, including “hotness overload,” “totally killing it,” “you are the queen,” and “amazing thighs.”

Iggy also posted a video wearing the same outfit which racked up an additional 60,000 likes and more than 500 comments within just 30 minutes of having been posted.

Prior to posting the said picture, Iggy stunned her fans by posting two snaps wherein she was featured wearing a see-through black bodysuit which she teamed with an over-sized jacket, a pair of sheer stockings and black boots.

The risqué ensemble allowed Iggy to expose her enviable cleavage and her Gothic attire became an instant hit among her 12.8 million followers, amassing more than 700,000 likes and above 6,500 comment wherein fans posted plenty of compliments to praise her famous hourglass figure and booty.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Iggy has been accused of undergoing plastic surgeries to enhance her incredible curves — an allegation that she denies.

However, a leading celebrity plastic surgeon, Michael Salzhauer (aka Dr. Miami), told Daily Mail Australia that the body of the “Kream” songstress shows all signs of surgical enhancements. Although Dr. Salzhauer didn’t perform a surgery on Iggy’s body, his opinion was based on years of experience and expertise in the field.

“Her shape and personal history makes me think she has [undergone a Brazilian butt lift. There are telltale signs, including] a very small waist and big buttocks. Also, tiny scars in the lower buttocks creases, they are usually very hard to find.”