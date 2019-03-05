Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns In Lacy Purple Dress As She Promotes Casa Zeta Home Decor Line

It’s hard to believe that Catherine Zeta-Jones is already 50-years-old because she still looks incredible.

Earlier today, the mother of two took to her Instagram account to share a photo that promotes her home decor line, Casa Zeta. Rather than just sharing photos of the products that she sells, Catherine herself snuck into the photo and she looks nothing short of flawless. In the sexy snapshot, Zeta-Jones sits in a khaki colored chair as she leans back to pose.

The 50-year-old rocks a lacy purple dress that perfectly shows off her long and lean legs. Catherine can be seen rocking a face full of makeup as well as a pair of brown pumps. In the photo, the actress is surrounded by purple flowers, a purple blanket, and even purple pillows. She wears her long, dark locks straight and at her shoulders and doesn’t look a day over 39-years-old.

So far, the actress’ photo has earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 44,000 likes in addition to 500 plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to comment on how amazing Zeta-Jones looks while countless others couldn’t help but beam over the items in her home decor collection.

“The Fabulousity Never Stops,” one follower wrote.

“Would love my bedroom to be this tranquil! Live in hope hey,” another commented.

“You look tremendously smoking hot.”

And while Catherine may be gorgeous in her own right, he daughter Carys Zeta Douglas is following in her footsteps. As the Inquisitr reported, Zeta-Jones gave fans a little glimpse of what appears to be an impromptu photoshoot with her daughter. In the caption of the photo posted for the actress’s 2 million-plus Instagram followers, Zeta-Jones jokes with fans that her kids call her the “mamarrazi” when she whips out her camera and starts taking photos of them.

The beautiful photo itself shows Catherine’s daughter following in her mother’s footsteps and striking a pose for the camera. The high-schooler leans back against a vintage red Volkswagen Beetle and shows off her long stems in a tight black dress. The brown-haired beauty runs her hands through her long locks while matching with the Volkswagen’s vibrant color in a red polka-dotted headband.

While Catherine is the proud mom to a beautiful daughter, she also has a son, Dylan Douglas, who is very successful as well. Earlier this Fall, Zeta-Jones shared photos of Dylan moving into his dorm room at the prestigious Brown University, where he now attends school. Pretty impressive.