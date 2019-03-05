Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless As She Kneels In A Wood Chair On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski has launched successful lines of swimsuit and bodywear, and she also happens to be the perfect model to promote the pieces, which she often does on Instagram. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old model took to Inamorata’s page to share a sizzling snapshot of herself wearing a red underwear that puts her impeccable body on full display.

In the snapshot in question, Ratajkowski is rocking the high-waisted scarlet piece that sits just above her bellybutton, in a way that helps accentuate her incredibly toned abs and small midsection. As she indicated in the caption, the bottom is named Stone Steps, which is available on Inamorata’s website.

The model is kneeling in a wood chair against a beige wall, a palette that compliments the color of the underwear as well as Ratajkowski’s skin and hair colors. The model is posing topless, using her hands to cover herself up and help censor the photo. Ratajkowki is wearing her brunette hair in a middle part and down, as it cascades over her shoulder and onto her bare back and chest.

The model is looking straight into the camera with an intense gaze and her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She is wearing golden-brown makeup on her eyes, and nude lips, matching the overall palette of the photo.

The post, which Ratajkowski shared with Inamorata’s 370,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 9,500 likes and more than 20 comments within a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to ask about the underwear and to praise their admiration for the swimsuit designer and model.

“Are the back of these like a thong bikini? I love them!” one user asked.

“Are these available in other colors?” another one pondered.

Despite having a successful brand and modeling career, Ratajkowski has been in the news most recently for very different reasons. As the Daily Mail reported, the model’s husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31, has been accused of living in a New York City Loft without paying rent since 2017, owing up to $120,000. The filmmaker has been subletting a loft at 49 Bleecker Street since 2013, but the lease expired in 2017, and he never vacated the premises, according to the report. It is unclear whether Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard currently live in the apartment, or whether he has been renting it out. As per the Daily Mail report, the rent is $4,900 a month.

The report added that Bear-McClard is a beneficiary of a 1980s law designed to prevented artists who had rented lofts in New York City from being evicted.