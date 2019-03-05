Luke Perry’s Daughter, Sophie, Was On Charity Trip In Africa When She Learned Of Father’s Stroke

Luke Perry’s daughter just had the longest plane ride of her life.

According to The Daily Mail, Sophie Perry was in Africa when she learned of her father’s stroke last Wednesday. The 18-year-old was expected to be in Malawi for 6 months, where she was doing charity work. Once she heard of her father’s health issues, Sophie cut her trip short and rushed back to California to be by her father’s side.

According to the publication, the teen made it back to Burbank, California just in time to say goodbye to her father before he passed away on Monday. A day before learning that her father had suffered a stroke, Sophie took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself on the back of a bike, looking out into the African landscape.

“It’s been a month and Malawi has gifted me with so so much joy, beauty, and malaria. Wouldn’t trade it,” she wrote on the post along with two yellow heart emojis.

Since that was the last post on her Instagram account, many fans of her father have taken to the post to send their love and condolences to Sophie after losing her father. So far, the post has earned the 18-year-old over 340 comments, mostly from concerned fans.

“I am so so sorry for the loss of your father, Luke Perry. So many who know him say he was such a beautiful person. Cherish that! hugs,” one Instagrammer wrote.

“So sorry for your loss, he was an incredible man and will never be forgotten x.”

“Your dad was a hero. He changed the lives of so many people,” another commented. “Wishing you and your family the best. Greetings from the Netherlands.”

And Perry’s kids obviously meant a lot to him as well. As the Inquisitr recently reported, the actor is leaving his entire fortune to his 21-year-old son, Jack, and his 18-year-old daughter, Sophie. The Riverdale star has been heavily involved in his children’s lives and has supported them through whatever dreams they had. His son, Jake is a professional wrestler, who goes by the name “Jungle Boy Nate Coy,” and Luke would frequently be spotted at his matches.

For the most part, Sophie tries to fly under the radar and remain out of the press but as tributes to her father pour in, countless people are commenting on the love that he had for his only two children. Perry suffered a massive stroke last week and was unfortunately never able to recover fully from the trauma. He was surrounded by family when he passed away yesterday, on March 5.