Kate Beckinsale’s Ex Matt Rife Has Some Scathing Advice For Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson have been getting hot and heavy lately, and the duo have been spotted out and about — unable to keep their hands off of one another. Beckinsale’s ex, comedian Matt Rife, caught up with TMZ had had a ward of warning for his fellow funny man, Davidson.

Beckinsale and Rife met back in 2017 at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles when Rife was 21. The former couple dated for a year, and Rife called the relationship “complicated, for sure.” He says that he’s happy that Beckinsale has moved on, and he hopes that they both find something positive in the relationship.

When prompted by TMZ to share some advice with Davidson in regards to his relationship with the actress, Rife smiled quickly as if he was going to offer up some positive words of wisdom — and the interview quickly took a turn when the comedian had some troubling words for Davidson.

“Run…Yea. Enjoy it. Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy, I hope that they can build where it’s an established, good relationship. I don’t know,” Rife said.

He added that he hasn’t spoken to either Beckinsale or Davidson in a while, but he wishes them both the best. He then continued on by saying “be careful,” and that if the couple were to break up, there’s “not a chance” he would get back with Beckinsale.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, despite their short courtship, the duo could be engaged soon. A source close to the Saturday Night Live star said that Davidson moves fast and falls hard — as evidence by his whirlwind engagement to singer Ariana Grande — and that they wouldn’t be surprised if he pops the question soon.

“It’s been a whirlwind relationship but it appears it’s leading to something more serious for Pete and popping that question is looking likely to be a reality really soon.”

Following their initial meeting at a Golden Globes after party in January, Beckinsale and Davidson have been spending more time together, and have taken their romance full-on public. Recently, Beckinsale and Davidson where spotted engaging in some pretty heavy PDA at a New York Rangers game, sitting court side while having a hard time keeping their hands — and lips — off of one another. They were also spotted holding hands after eating dinner following a taping of SNL.

Though there has been some negativity surrounding their brief relationship, the duo seems unfazed by any of it, and continue to enjoy each other’s company — as well as their romance. Fans will be keeping a watchful eye on the couple to see what exciting dates, and romantic gestures, they participate in next.