Demi Lovato Punches Boxing Trainer So Hard She Knocks His Tooth Out In Latest Instagram Video

Demi is proving her emotional and physical strength this week. On Tuesday, the singer revealed via a video on Instagram that she accidentally punched her boxing trainer’s tooth out during a punching bag workout. The incident comes just one day after a source close to Lovato revealed that she is dedicated to maintaining her sobriety as well as her physical health after leaving rehab in November.

The video, which appeared on Lovato’s Instagram feed on Tuesday, features sports writer Jay Glazer, a trainer of mixed martial arts for NFL players in their off-season. Glazer was shown ringing a bell inscribed with the word “unbreakable” as he shouted, “Ring the bell! Demi knocked a tooth out!”

He held up his tooth and smiled for the camera. Meanwhile, Lovato smiled sheepishly beside him, wearing blue boxing gloves and a black “unbreakable” T-shirt, as someone off-screen lifted up her arm in triumph.

“Sorry,” Lovato said with a laugh as she leaned in for a hug.

“She’s not sorry! You’re not sorry at all,” Glazer joked.

“Holy s*** I literally knocked @jayglazer’s tooth out during training this morning – while he was wearing a mouth piece!!!! Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!!???????????????? #unbreakableperformance,” Lovato wrote in the caption.

Unbreakable Performance is a training facility in Hollywood that offers MMA and jiu-jitsu glasses, in addition to strength and conditioning equipment. Glazer himself is one of the facility’s founders, according to their website. Several other elite stars have trained there, such as Joe Jonas and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Fans in the comments of the video were totally impressed by the “Fall in Line” singer’s strength.

“Because you are so strong,” one user commented with a heart emoji.

“I’m really proud of you, Demi!” another wrote.

On Monday, an inside source told Entertainment Tonight that Lovato is doing well after her hospitalization in October following an apparent overdose. The singer left rehab two months later and has been focused on her overall health ever since.

“She is still sober and committed to her sobriety,” the source explained.

Lovato has reportedly started fresh with her circle of friends, as she made it a point to cut off her enablers. Although she did return to an outpatient facility near her Los Angeles condo a few times, the source said that she has been well for the past 30 days.

The singer was first seen at the Los Angeles gym in November, shortly after she left rehab. According to another source, she has remained committed to working out because it “is cleansing for her mind, body and soul.”

“It keeps her on track, focused and feeling good,” they said, according to Us Weekly.