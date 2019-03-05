Camille Kostek Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy White Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Camille Kostek can hardly wait for the upcoming Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Editon to drop, and she is sharing her expectations with her Instagram followers. On Tuesday, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in a barely-there bikini top that puts her enviable figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 27-year-old model is featured in a white triangle bikini top that goes over her shoulders, in a look that puts her busty figure at the center of the shot. The bikini has a black detail in the front string that connects the two parts of the top, which helps accentuate her cleavage further.

Around her waist, Kostek is wearing what appears to be a gray-blue one-piece swimsuit, though the top part of the piece is folded down around her body, suggesting that she might have worn the swimsuit to frolic in the sea and then opted to lower its upper part and put on the white bikini.

The post consists of a collage of four photos, all showing Kostek in the same outfit and same location, but featuring her in slightly different poses. The model is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part and down in loose, beach waves.

The snapshot, which Kostek shared with her 500,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,000 likes and nearly 100 comments within just minutes of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to compliment both her gorgeous looks and also her impeccable sense of humor, as judging by her caption.

“She’s hilarious and A BADDIE,” one user wrote.

“So pretty, Camille! Glad you get to relax and not fly from place to place for a while!” another one chimed in.

The post’s geotag shows Kostek posed for the sexy snapshot in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, which is where she and her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski are enjoying some downtime, as the Daily Mail recently noted. Kostek and the New England Patriots tight end were spotted soaking up the sun over the weekend as he enjoys the NFL off-season away from frigid New England, the report continued.

Kostek has been sharing a few snapshots of the pair as they enjoy their sunny vacation. On Monday, the model took to her Instagram to post a snapshot of herself in the same outfit, pointing out that Gronkowski is also acting like her photog while at the beach.

“Me and the sea. photo by @gronk ( he’s now hired as my new content creator),” she captioned her photo.