Hannah Brown Is Back And Ready For Fun, Tease Spoilers For ‘The Bachelor: The Women Tell All’

Tuesday night, ABC is airing The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special. Colton Underwood and 20 of the ladies from his season will be dishing on everything that went down during filming and spoilers tease that eliminated contestant Hannah Brown will be there and ready to have some fun.

As viewers saw a couple of weeks ago, Colton ended up eliminating Hannah during a one-on-one date in Colorado. Brown had received the first one-on-one of the season, but her romance with Underwood just never fully took off. Luckily, it looks like she’s put any hurt and sadness behind her and is ready to move forward.

The Bachelor spoilers revealed via the Twitter sneak peek suggest that Hannah will be prominently featured throughout Tuesday’s special. She looks gorgeous and glamorous and will be seated right in the middle of the action. While Brown won’t necessarily find herself pulled into much drama herself, it looks like she provides some fabulous reactions as battles break out among some of the other ladies.

According to spoiler guru Reality Steve, Hannah will spend some time in the hot seat on stage with host Chris Harrison. Oftentimes, this is where the ladies get emotional and try to sort through what went wrong in their journey to find love. When it comes to Brown, it sounds as if she’ll be in a more bubbly place.

Hannah and Chris will talk about how her Bachelor journey went and she’ll express a desire to find a man who loves her as equally as she loves him. Chris and Hannah will also do a toast together, giving her a chance to come up with something that flows better than the toast she tried to do with Colton during their first date.

Viewers may also see some talk of the tension that had existed between Hannah and Caelynn Miller-Keyes. As fans will remember, Hannah and Caelynn used to be close, but their friendship faltered after a beauty pageant experience. The two seemingly set their differences aside while filming and Chris reportedly asks them about it during the “WTA.”

Reality Steve says that this conversation didn’t amount to much, so it’s not clear whether it will even be included. Apparently, Hannah and Caelynn both indicated that they’re two very different people and they know they ultimately won’t agree on everything. However, they will say they are committed to remaining amicable enough to be in the same room together.

The Bachelor fans may not have known what to think of Hannah Brown as Colton Underwood’s season started, as she seemed awkward and quirky. However, she seems to have really grown on viewers and it sounds as if she’ll be quite positively featured during Tuesday’s “Women Tell All.” If the spoilers that are swirling around are right, this also won’t be the last that everybody gets to see of this contestant on ABC’s reality shows.