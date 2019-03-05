‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Summer Gets Her Heart’s Desire

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 6 brings a big win for an overconfident Christine. Plus, Summe feels confident that she’ll get what she wants in the end.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) gets a big win in court, according to She Knows Soaps. For now, the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) murder trial is going all Christine’s way. It looks like she’ll finally accomplish her goal of putting away part of the Newman family — perhaps even for good. Sure, there’s no body or actual evidence that a murder took place aside from Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) testimony, but that hasn’t stopped the feisty DA from going full steam ahead in prosecuting Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon. She even managed to turn down Michael’s request for a plea deal because that’s how confident Christine is in her case.

Unfortunately for Christine, Inquisitr reported that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) changes tactics for his defense later this week and puts domestic violence on trial when Victoria takes the stand to relay the abuse she suffered at J.T.’s hands to the jury. Before that though, Christine finds herself getting yet another big win that all but ensures she successfully prosecutes the case. All that could come crashing down, though, if Michael’s new tactic ends up being successful.

The legal dream team of Genoa City. ✨ Who would want these two on their side in court? ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/CCscpMuFq0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 26, 2019

Summer (Hunter King) believes she’ll get what she wants. She’s a match for Lola’s (Sasha Calle) liver transplant, and Summer is thrilled to be the center of attention. Oh yeah, saving Lola’s life is also cool. Sure. Kyle is so happy to find a living donor match for the woman he loves that he promises Summer anything just so long as she goes through with the surgery, which certainly carries some risks. While Kyle offers to break up with Lola and even marry Summer, the blonde headed Newman grandchild feels she has another way.

Instead of forcing Kyle to be with her, Summer feels she may be able to win him over to her side. She’ll end up getting what she wants anyway without forcing Kyle to break up with Lola and marry her. After Summer donates a piece of her liver, then Kyle will suddenly realize that Summer is a beautiful person whom he loves deeply, and he’ll end up falling for her charms. After all, Summer truly believes that Kyle and Lola don’t make a good match, which is part of the reason she’s gone after him so hard in the first place.