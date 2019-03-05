Kendall Jenner Goes Braless Under See-Through Crop Top In Latest Instagram Post

Kendall Jenner is reliving her middle school days as she skates with friends in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the 23-year-old supermodel took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself enjoying roller blading while rocking a sheer white top that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is featured the see-through crop top that has straps that go over her shoulders and stops just below her chest, in a look that exposes her impossibly toned abs and itty bitty waist. The wore it with a pair of high-waisted jeans that sit right above her bellybutton, in a casual style that makes her look both relaxed and sexy at the same time.

Kendall is lying on the floor with her arms resting alongside her head as she stretches them up. The camera captures her from above as she looks at a point off-camera. Her brunette hair is in a middle part and loose as it rests on the floor around her head and face. Her body and the room around her are dotted with what looks to be disco lights, which gives the photo a bit of a psychedelic effect.

In addition to the photo, Kendall also shared three videos in her post that shows her roller blading in a dark room with a couple of people.

In one of the clips, the model is featured on the floor with two guys as they pose for a selfie. At one point, a third comes by and jumps over one of the man, as the rest of the group cheers him on. Kendall didn’t share a geotag or tag anyone on the snaps, but she does look like she is having a ton of fun.

The snapshot, which she shared with her whopping 105 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 1.2 million likes and more than 4,200 comments within a couple of hours. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model, and note how much fun she appears to be having.

“You are goals,” one user wrote.

“You go girl,” another one chimed in.

As the Evening Standard pointed out, Kendall was recently seen enjoying a day out with siblings Kylie, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, in a move that shows the sisters are as close as ever, despite rumors that they were feuding over the recent cheating drama involving Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, and Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.