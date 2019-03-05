Cassie Randolph Takes To Social Media As Rough ‘Bachelor’ Episode With Colton Underwood Airs

The Bachelor spoilers had teased that Monday night’s episode would be a difficult one for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph and indeed it was. While the journey to find love isn’t necessarily over for these two quite yet, Colton and Cassie clearly experienced some heartbreaking moments together while filming their date in Portugal. She’s still fairly limited in what she can say, but Randolph did open up to the extent she could via social media before and after the March 4 show.

Ahead of Monday’s heartbreaking Bachelor episode, Cassie shared a sneak peek of it via her Instagram page. Obviously, Randolph already knew what happened and surely knew that viewers would have strong reactions to what went down. By the looks of what she wrote in her Instagram post, she was trying to share some insight before that rough show aired.

Cassie noted that she filled three journals as she filmed The Bachelor with Colton. She added that there’s no way to be prepared for what doing the show is really like or how real the emotions are. It sounds as if she’s struggled in watching all of this back and she tried to end the post with a light-hearted quip about taking a shot since she used the word “journey.”

It looks like Bachelor fans are definitely interested in hearing more from Cassie. The video clip quickly garnered more than 1 million views and nearly 2,000 people commented on the post.

Of course, as The Inquisitr shared earlier, not everybody is rallying to support Randolph. A fair number of people are voicing their frustrations over what they felt was a contestant who lead Colton on and should have been forthcoming about her uncertainty much earlier.

One of the hardest nights of my life #TheBachelor — Cassie Randolph (@CassieRandolph) March 5, 2019

As the episode aired, Cassie tweeted that this night during filming had been one of the hardest nights of her life. That post did prompt a lot of pushback from her critics. At the same time, it was also liked by more than 6,500 people.

Randolph also made some references to Monday’s episode via her Instagram Stories. She shared some beach photos she had taken with her sister Michelle and noted that she really needed a beach day. In addition, she joked about being in a mood because she realized she had no wine in the house heading into this rough show.

Tuesday night The Bachelor fans will get to watch the “Women Tell All” special and it’s expected that they’ll get an extended preview into next week’s two-night finale. Viewers will see what comes next for Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Tayshia Adams, and Hannah Godwin as the last four hours of the season play out on March 12 and 13 and there’s little doubt that both Colton and Cassie are anxious to be able to go public about all of this intense drama.