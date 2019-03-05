‘This Is Us’ Star Teases ‘Shocking And Heartbreaking’ Season 3 Finale

Chrissy Metz says she was 'devastated' when she read the script for the third season finale of the NBC drama.

This Is Us fans should get ready for a rocky ride as the final five episodes of the third season play out. In the promo for the upcoming This Is Us episode ‘The Graduates,” Chrissy Metz’ character Kate Pearson is seen being rushed to the emergency room on a stretcher. Fans are concerned that the pregnant character’s baby may be in trouble.

But in an interview with Pop Sugar, Metz teases that the storyline is “not what anybody suspects.” The This Is Us star said there will be a lot of “hardships and a lot of challenges ahead” for Kate and her husband Toby (Chris Sullivan), presumably surrounding the birth of their son.

“It’s again a story and a thread throughout the series that it’s really important, and that nobody talks about,” Metz teased. “And it’s really, really going to be a challenge for her and for Toby.”

Moving forward a few weeks, Chrissy Metz also revealed that the This Is Us season three finale will “absolutely be shocking and heartbreaking.”

“When I read the finale, there are a couple of things that happened that I was devastated reading. I’m like, ‘What does this mean? Why? Who wrote this? For what?’ I was sort of up in arms …”

Metz also said she is not sure if even she is “ready” to see what happens to the Pearson family.

The third season of This Is Us has already dealt with some gut-wrenching topics. Fans learned the full story of Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) painful Vietnam past and witnessed his brother Nicky’s (Michael Angarano) fatal mistake that ended the siblings’ relationship for good. In scenes set in the present day, viewers learned that Jack lied to his family about his brother Nicky dying in Vietnam, and his struggling son Kevin (Justin Hartley) suffered a relapse in his alcoholism. In addition, Randall and Beth (Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson) hit a rough patch in their marriage.

In an interview with Deadline, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman revealed that multiple seasons of the show are mapped out and that parts of the finale have already been filmed. Fogelman said season 3 of This Is Us has been about “redemption” and season 4 will be more about “new beginnings and restarts.”

The third season of This Is Us will also feature a rare real-time episode that is unprecedented in the series. Episode 15, set to air next week, is written by playwright Bekah Brunstetter and is titled “The Waiting Room.” The episode will play out in essentially real time as the Pearson family sit together in a room for 45 minutes. It sure seems like it could be a hospital waiting room, based on Kate’s medical emergency.

This Is Us airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC. The sure-to-be-heartbreaking finale will air Tuesday, April 2.