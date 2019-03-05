Demi Rose Stuns In A Tight Blue Outfit On Instgram

After leaving her fans’ jaws dropped by treating them to a provocative picture on Tuesday morning, British model Demi Rose is back on her Instagram with yet another sultry photograph.

In the newest post, Demi is featured wearing a tighter-than-skin and dangerously short navy blue dress which allowed her to flaunt her well-toned thighs as well as her tiny waist. The model flashed a glimpse of her enviable cleavage through the wide neckline of the dress and accessorized with a delicate diamond pendant and a sparkly ring. The 23-year-old model wore a full face of makeup to complement her glamorous outfit, let her brunette tresses down and sat cross-legged on wooden stairs to strike a pose.

Per the geotag, Demi’s picture was captured in London’s upscale Buddha-Bar Restaurant. Within less than an hour of having been posted, Demi’s post racked up more than 32,000 likes and 328 comments wherein fans and followers wrote several complimentary comments for the model’s choice of outfit as well as her enviable figure.

One fan wrote that Demi’s body is simply perfect, and she is absolutely gorgeous, while another one said that Demi’s face is angelic, and she is the most beautiful woman on Earth. Another fan – who seems to be quite obsessed with Demi – said that he has been following her for quite some time and, according to him, the current picture is definitely one of the best.

While getting dressed up to go to the restaurant, Demi posted a picture wherein she wore a nude-colored bra which exposed her never-ending cleavage. The model lied down on a bed and flaunted her new jewelry set from Say It With Diamonds – a popular brand based in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The post became an instant hit, garnering more than 229,000 likes and close to 16,00 comments.

As The Inquisitr earlier noted, though the post was predominantly about her jewelry which the model said she is obsessed with, many of her 8.6 million Instagram followers instead focused their attention on her beauty and her famous assets rather than her accessories.

“We are definitely not looking it your jewelry,” one honest fan wrote. While another one said that he is obsessed with Demi’s breasts. A quick glance at Demi’s Instagram account shows that she has many male admirers who are eager to take the model out on a date.

According to an article by The Birmingham Mail, although Demi is in a relationship with DJ Chris Martinez, she gave advice to other men about the best — and the worst — ways to win her attention.

The Brummie bombshell said that as a girl, she hates being approached by guys trying to get her number, and added that she never gives it away because it feels intimidating.