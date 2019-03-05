’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paola Mayfield Reveals She Vaccinated Her Baby And It Brought Out The Haters

After stating that she had vaccinated her child Paola Mayfield and her husband found themselves under attack from critics and chose to ignore the toxicity.

According to a report by Us Weekly, Paola Mayfield and her husband found themselves facing backlash after revealing they had their baby vaccinated.

On Monday Mayfield posted a picture on Instagram of her child breastfeeding. In the captions she revealed they had taken an important step to ensuring their child’s health.

“My baby boy had his first vaccination today Axel was so brave just like his mommy @russ_mayfield has been reading The Vaccine Book by Dr. Sears. We have decided that we want to give our son specific vaccinations aand avoid potential risks and side effects.”

While some fans congratulated her on choosing to vaccinate her child, others were concerned about the “scheduling” process Dr. Sears advocates in his book.

According to the book’s sales page on Amazon Dr. Sears suggests that baby’s don’t necessarily need all the vaccines offered and recommends filtering out the ones that aren’t considered crucial in his mind.

He also advocates stretching out the vaccinations so they aren’t all lumped together in order to avoid possible side effects.

Some fans were leery that Mayfield would be doing something similar, but commended her and her husband for looking into getting at least some of the necessary vaccines to protect their child.

After one of the comments supporting her decision stated that she was brave to post her pro-vaccination views, Mayfield stated that she was used to people being “nasty” about the things she does.

Sure enough there was plenty of nastiness on Instagram as critics of vaccines and more than one troll came forward to criticize Mayfield and her husband for getting their kid vaccinated.

“Oh great. Another person using their platform for pseudoscience,” likely criticizing their decision to vaccinate and their belief in Dr. Sear’s methods.

Some declared Mayfield was committing infanticide and others asked how she felt about being the mother to a future autistic kid.

While much of the nastiness was on the anti-vaccination side of the argument, there were many on the pro-vaccination side who were equally nasty.

One user asked how Mayfield felt about her kid being a “walking small pox blanket”.

Fortunately there were some fans who refused to get roped into the online hate fest and were simply delighted for Mayfield and her baby.

“Beautiful picture of pure love,” said one person.

“You do you, Mama!” encouraged another user.

Many fans commented how wonderful it was that regardless of the opinions or criticisms of her fans, Mayfield is trying to be a good mother and isn’t letting the negativity or toxic comments ruin her special day with her beautiful baby boy.