Kim Kardashian Flaunts Insane Curves In Skintight Leopard-Print Jumpsuit

Kim Kardashian’s insane curves made an appearance on her Instagram account this afternoon. Though the entire family is still trying to cope with the drama surrounding them due to Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe with family friend, Jordyn Woods — and Travis Scott shutting down his social media presence amidst rumors he stepped out on Kylie Jenner — Kardashian seemed unbothered by all the rumors as she posted up on a velvet couch for her latest series of snaps.

In the set of photos, Kardashian flaunted her famous curves by rocking a skintight leopard-print jumpsuit. The head-to-toe, feline-inspired number clung to her voluptuous body, and the reality star showed off the attire by posing for several different angles.

In one shot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lifted her leg a bit and turned to the side, putting her curvy backside on full display. In another, she sat on a nearby chair, giving a full-frontal view of the outfit. This pose offered her audience a peek at her buxom chest. In all of the pics, the KKW Beauty mogul gave the camera her signature flirty pout. Kim even threw on a pair of sunglasses to top off the insanely cool vibe of the outfit.

She paired the look with an ankle-duster coat in a matching pattern, as well as some chunky lace-up boots that went perfectly with the jumpsuit. She also tied the ensemble together with some leather-palmed gloves. Kim threw up a “peace” sign in one of the photos, showing off their intricate design.

For the shoot, Kardashian wore her raven-colored hair in a bouncy blowout that cascaded over her shoulders, invoking a retro vibe that was very in-tune with the outfit. She wore contouring to accentuate her flawless face, and wore a dark beige liner and gloss to highlight her plump pout.

Fans of Kardashian went wild for the share, with over 35,000 users liking the photo series in the first 10 minutes of it having been posted.

Aside from the drama surrounding the famous family, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have been busy as of late. Recently, it was announced that Kylie Jenner was named the youngest ever self-made billionaire. Proud big sister Kim shared a screen shot of a tweet by Forbes, celebrating Jenner’s recognition.

And Kourtney took to her own Instagram account yesterday to announce a special project on the horizon called “Poosh.” Rocking her birthday suit and her hair in a towel — as if she just stepped out of the shower — Kourtney revealed that the newest project would be launching soon. Her fans went wild for the cryptic post, clamoring for more information.

As E! News shared, this latest project will be a lifestyle blog run by the eldest Kardashian sister, a source close to the family revealed. It’s still unclear whether the site will be merchandise or guidance based.

As always, fans of the Kardashian/Jenner family will be keeping a watchful eye on their social media accounts to see what situations the sisters get themselves into next.