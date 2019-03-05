Kim Kardashian Flaunts Insane Curves In Skintight Leopard Jumpsuit

Kim Kardashian’s insane curves made an appearance on her Instagram this afternoon. Though the entire family is still trying to cope with the drama surrounding them due to Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe with family friend, Jordyn Woods — and Travis Scott shutting down his social media amidst rumors he stepped out on his and Kylie Jenner’s relationship — Kardashian seemed unbothered by all the rumors while she posted up on a velvet couch for her last series of snaps.

In the set of photos, Kardashian flaunted her famous curves by rocking a skintight, leopard jumpsuit. The head-to-toe, feline-inspired number clung to her voluptuous body, and the reality star showed off the attire by posing for several different angles to give a glimpse of all sides of the garb.

In one shot, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star lifted her leg a bit and turned to the side, so that her curvybackside was on full display. In another, she sat on a nearby chair giving a full-frontal view of the outfit, giving a peak at her buxom chest. In all the pics, the KKW Beauty mogul gave the camera her signature, flirty pout, and even threw on a pair of sunglasses to top off the insanely cool vibe of the outfit.

She paired the look with an ankle-duster coat in a matching pattern, as well as some chunky, lace up boots that went perfectly with the jumpsuit. She also tied the look together with some leather-palmed gloves, and she threw up a “peace” sign in one of the photos, showing off their intricate design.

For the shoot, Kardashian wore her raven-colored hair in a bouncy blowout that cascaded over her shoulders, invoking a retro vibe that was very in-tune with the outfit. She wore contouring to accentuate her flawless face, and wore a dark beige liner and gloss to highlight her plump pout.

Fans of Kardashian’s went wild for the snap, and some of her 129 million followers liked the photo series over 35,000 in the first 10 minutes she posted it.

Aside from the drama surrounding the famous family, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have been busy as of late. Recently, it was announced that Kylie Jenner was named the youngest ever, self-made billionaire, and proud big sister Kim shared a screen shot of a tweet by Forbes, announcing Jenner’s recognition in celebration.

And Kourtney took to her own Instagram yesterday to announce a new, special project on the horizon called “Poosh.” Rocking her birthday suit and her hair in a towel as if she just stepped out of the shower, she revealed that the newest project would be launching soon, and fans went wild for the cryptic post, clamoring for more information.

As E! News shared, this latest project will be a lifestyle blog run by the eldest Kardashian sister, a source close to the family revealed, though it’s still unclear if the site will be merchandise or guidance based.

As always, fans of the Kardashian/Jenner family will be keeping a watchful eye on their social media accounts to see what the sisters get themselves in to next.