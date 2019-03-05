Meghan Markle Dishes On Pregnancy Nearing The End: ‘We’re Nearly There,’ The Duchess Says

It’s hard to believe that Duchess Meghan Markle’s pregnancy has almost come to an end!

According to People, Markle was mingling with guests at a special reception at Buckingham Palace this past Tuesday. Many of the guests who attend this particular party are part of different charity organizations that the royals work with and there were a few familiar faces in the crowd that Markle struck up a conversation with.

“I look different than when you saw me last!” she told one guest whom she recognized.

When the guest, who is from Cardiff, Wales, asked Meghan how she is doing in her pregnancy (because he said he was sure everyone was asking), she replied to him by saying that she thinks it’s very nice that everyone has been checking up on her and seems concerned with her health and the pregnancy.

“No, it’s actually very sweet,” Meghan told the guest. “It’s a very sweet, nurturing thing to ask. We’re nearly there!”

Right now, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are working on putting the final touches on their house in Windsor and gearing up for the royal baby who is expected to be born sometime in April though Markle and Prince Harry have not publicly revealed their due date.

But while she may be preparing for a new addition to the family, the Inquisitr recently shared that Meghan and sister-in-law Kate Middleton were spotted together for the first time since they attended Christmas Day service at Sandringham. The ladies both attended an event at Buckingham Palace this week. The swanky shindig was hosted by Queen Elizabeth and the celebration marked Prince Charles’ 50th anniversary of his investiture as the Prince of Wales.

Both Meghan and Kate dressed to the nines for the occasion and the ladies were seen chatting with one another and it appeared as though they were on good terms. An insider at the event also pointed out that the girls seem to be pros at bring royals and they conducted themselves very well at the event.

“An ordinary woman is not going to get to become a princess,” the insider shared. “There is a necessary strength of character and ambition and single-mindedness. It takes someone really strong. That is Kate and Meghan.”

As many know, there has been a rumored feud between the ladies ever since Meghan and Harry’s wedding. Though Kensington Palace has denied that there is any beef between Markle and Middleton, many insiders say otherwise.

Middleton did not attend Markle’s star-studded baby shower that was thrown for her in New York City and in turn, Harry and Meghan didn’t attend Kate’s 37th birthday bash, adding more fuel to the fire that the two women are at odds.