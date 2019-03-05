Kelly Ripa Mourns Luke Perry’s Death On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’: ‘I’m Still Stunned’

Luke Perry’s unexpected death is hitting hard for many stars this week. Kelly Ripa, whose husband Mark Consuelos starred in the CW series Riverdale alongside Perry, opened up about the loss during Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. She revealed that she struggled to get out of bed after hearing the tragic news from co-host Ryan Seacrest on Monday morning, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star died Monday at age 52 after suffering from a massive stroke last week.

Consuelos plays Hiram Lodge on Riverdale, a local mob lord and the father to Veronica Lodge. Perry starred as Archie Andrew’s father, Fred Andrews. Ripa herself even joined the cast in a guest role for one episode as Hiram’s mistress. Needless to say, Ripa and her husband spent much time with Perry.

When Ripa returned to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, she opened the show with a sweet tribute to Perry.

“We lost a great friend to the show; a great guy,” the actress said. “Luke Perry passed away yesterday. Very, very, very shockingly. I’m still stunned. I woke up this morning thinking that there had to have been a mistake… He’s our age. So when somebody your own age passes away unexpectedly, you cannot believe it.”

She continued on to discuss her friendship with Perry outside of work, explaining that they often talked about their kids, their relationships, and what it’s like to raise children in Hollywood.

“He is one of the only people in show business I’ve never had a show business conversation with,” Ripa revealed.

Ripa added that Perry was “a good man” who “shatter[ed] your expectations… in the best way.”

She offered her condolences to Perry’s 21-year-old son, Jack, and 18-year-old daughter, Sophie, whom he shared with ex-wife Rachel Sharp, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

In addition to her tribute on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa also posted a photo to Instagram in remembrance of her dear friend. The photo showed Ripa standing between Consuelos, wearing a black suit, and Perry, wearing a white, half-open button-down shirt.

“A gentle man #rip Luke???? it really hurts. #lukeperry,” she wrote in the caption.

Perry played teen heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 and won over not only millions of teenage girls around the world, but also his co-stars. Other cast members are taking to social media this week to pay tribute to Perry, including Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and more, according to Us Weekly.

Even Seacrest, a big fan of the series in his teen years, revealed what a huge impact Perry had on him.

“Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA.,” he tweeted on Monday.