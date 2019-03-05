New Shazam! Trailer Shows Off More Powers And Mark Strong’s Villain

The newest DCEU movie still keeps things light hearted and jovial.

DC Comics latest movie is Shazam!, the most lighthearted DC Cinematic Universe movie to be made so far. The film sees comedy actor Zachary Levi as the superhero avatar of a 15-year-old boy who is bestowed powers by a mysterious Wizard. While the boy is played by Asher Angel, Levi will portray the grown-up version after he activates his powers. After being heavily criticized for their dark and dreary slate of movies thus far, DC Comics and Warner Bros. seem to be course correcting with an entirely different kind of superhero movie, not as connected to the larger universe. This worked tremendously for them with Aquaman, and the studio is all set to repeat the same success with Shazam!

Shazam! is the story of how a young boy is chosen by mystical forces to wield power, which can be activated when he speaks aloud one word that transforms him into a magical being. The movie sees Angel’s Billy Batson be that young boy, who then has to figure out exactly what he is capable of with the help of a friend. The newest trailer released on Twitter by the movie’s official account continues to focus on the comedic elements of the movie, despite also featuring a menacing villain being played by Mark Strong.

(L-R) Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer speak onstage at the Warner Bros. ‘Shazam!’ theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Even though the latest trailer showcases more of the movie’s funny scenes, it would have benefited the movie for audiences to be treated to the heart and soul of the titular character by now. The original trailer and subsequent promos have focused on Levi’s comedic strengths, and showcased the outrageously funny and slapstick elements of the movie. But as the release date nears, many are left wondering when they will be treated to the more serious side of this superhero story.

What is the joke/story percentage ratio for this movie? I don't remember the movie BIG with Tom Hanks having that many. You compared Shazam to BIG once. #AskSHAZAM — Josh (@jbyrd821) March 5, 2019

Shazam!, an original DC Comics character, originally had the name of Captain Marvel. However, after a contentious legal battle with Marvel Comics, the name eventually crossed over, with Captain Marvel at DC being retitled to Shazam!. With Marvel Studios own live-action adaptation of Captain Marvel releasing soon, a fan smear-campaign began against the MCU movie, which actor Zachary Levi had to directly address on social media.

Zachary Levi calls out the fake reviews and fabricated posts about Brie Larson, asks fans to stop pitting #CaptainMarvel and #Shazam against each other (via @ZacharyLevi | IG Live) pic.twitter.com/Xb8rD8POj6 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 24, 2019

While the video clearly shows Levi’s serious side, it’s a concern that the WB itself is overreacting to criticism about their universe, and going too far with the comedic elements of the story. With 1 month left in the film’s release, audiences still have not been treated to what the story of the movie is about or what the main conflict is. Despite these concerns, one celebrity definitely gives Shazam! his seal of approval, which is high praise for the film.

Shazam releases on April 5.